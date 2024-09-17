Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe. Machine Learning is the final level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and contains a total of five different bots to find.
Bot #1
After knocking down the pile of logs, look straight across the gap to see the first bot waiting on a wooden structure. Shoot the crane target to create a path across.
Bot #2
In the ruins of a skyscraper with a big pile of computers in the center, look up above the pile to see the next bot hanging from a balloon. Shoot it down to free them (they may also already be waiting on top of the pile).
Bot #3
Inside the cave, look back over the pond of water to find the next bot hanging from a rock on the ceiling. Shoot them down and grab them from the water below.
Bot #4
In the section with the giant Tallneck walking in a circle, look for a square of electrical wire traps. In the center of them is a bot in need of rescue from an enemy.
Bot #5
In the cave near the end of the level, look behind you (below the entrance) to see some enemies harassing the final VIP bot.
