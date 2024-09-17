Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Orbital Blitz is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and includes a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

After the rotating satellite with electrical traps and balloon trampolines, the first bot will be on a floating rock near the cow and UFO.

Bot #2

Find the glass circle full of blue stars under a bridge, break it, and hop into the secret area inside. Use the magnet item and switches to throw the bundle of metal stars at the target, which reveals a bot waiting behind it.

Bot #3

Use the chicken to jump up the tall purple tree near the blue stars. At the top, there will be a VIP bot waiting in a pink flying car for you to save.

Bot #4

In the part with two buzzsaw enemies, use the laser boots to defeat them, and walk into their paths to reveal the next bot on a platform above them. Use the chicken jump to reach the bot.

Bot #5

In the large glass tunnel after the zipper, use the chicken to boost through the ceiling, then find the bot running in place on the rotating part of the platform.

Bot #6

Right after exiting the glass tunnel, there will be a planet with a ring around it. Grind on the ring and jump onto the planet from the highest point of the ring, where the bot will be waiting for you to save them.

Bot #7

When you reach the multi-level stone platform with turquoise grass, drop to a small opening on the left of the platform and unzip the zipper. It will reveal a bot taken by a UFO, which you have to chase down later in the level. Jump into the air and hit the UFO or the bot to free it.