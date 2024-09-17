Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: Every Photo Spot, Ranked
Every cardboard photo-op in Astro Bot (and where you can go to find them)!
Orbital Blitz is the next level in the Feather Cluster galaxy, and includes a total of seven different bots to find.
Bot #1
After the rotating satellite with electrical traps and balloon trampolines, the first bot will be on a floating rock near the cow and UFO.
Bot #2
Find the glass circle full of blue stars under a bridge, break it, and hop into the secret area inside. Use the magnet item and switches to throw the bundle of metal stars at the target, which reveals a bot waiting behind it.
Bot #3
Use the chicken to jump up the tall purple tree near the blue stars. At the top, there will be a VIP bot waiting in a pink flying car for you to save.
Bot #4
In the part with two buzzsaw enemies, use the laser boots to defeat them, and walk into their paths to reveal the next bot on a platform above them. Use the chicken jump to reach the bot.
Bot #5
In the large glass tunnel after the zipper, use the chicken to boost through the ceiling, then find the bot running in place on the rotating part of the platform.
Bot #6
Right after exiting the glass tunnel, there will be a planet with a ring around it. Grind on the ring and jump onto the planet from the highest point of the ring, where the bot will be waiting for you to save them.
Bot #7
When you reach the multi-level stone platform with turquoise grass, drop to a small opening on the left of the platform and unzip the zipper. It will reveal a bot taken by a UFO, which you have to chase down later in the level. Jump into the air and hit the UFO or the bot to free it.
Astro Bot
JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history!