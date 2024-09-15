Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Slo-Mo Casino is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

At the start of the level, use the slo-mo ability to freeze the jumping dolphins in midair. Jump onto them in order to reach the ledge above the casino entrance.

Bot #2

The far-right slot machine has a bot stuck on the jackpot reel. Slow down time and hit the "stop" button at the right moment to free them.

Bot #3

In the see-saw platforming section, the bot can be found playing a small slot machine up and to the left.

Bot #4

When going up the slo-mo staircase made of a tornado of poker chips, look behind and hop onto the ledge of the golden cage. The other side will have a touch puzzle to access the VIP bot.

Bot #5

After defeating the two playing card enemies and opening the gate, hop down before entering to find the bot spinning on a fan (freeze time to grab it).

Bot #6

On the floating island accessible via the yellow trampoline, hop into the big blue hole. The VIP bot will be at the top left of the board full of dice.

Bot #7

The final bot can be found near the end of the level when the darts are being thrown at a dartboard. Freeze the darts so that you can leap over to the dartboard, then climb on top to find the VIP bot.