Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Bot of War
Help the god and the boy find their friends!
Slo-Mo Casino is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.
Bot #1
At the start of the level, use the slo-mo ability to freeze the jumping dolphins in midair. Jump onto them in order to reach the ledge above the casino entrance.
Bot #2
The far-right slot machine has a bot stuck on the jackpot reel. Slow down time and hit the "stop" button at the right moment to free them.
Bot #3
In the see-saw platforming section, the bot can be found playing a small slot machine up and to the left.
Bot #4
When going up the slo-mo staircase made of a tornado of poker chips, look behind and hop onto the ledge of the golden cage. The other side will have a touch puzzle to access the VIP bot.
Bot #5
After defeating the two playing card enemies and opening the gate, hop down before entering to find the bot spinning on a fan (freeze time to grab it).
Bot #6
On the floating island accessible via the yellow trampoline, hop into the big blue hole. The VIP bot will be at the top left of the board full of dice.
Bot #7
The final bot can be found near the end of the level when the darts are being thrown at a dartboard. Freeze the darts so that you can leap over to the dartboard, then climb on top to find the VIP bot.
Astro Bot
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5
- Released
- September 6, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Team Asobi
- Publisher(s)
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- ESRB
- E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence