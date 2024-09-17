Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Related All Vortex Locations in Astro Bot Astro Bot's hiding some secret Vortexes in their levels. Let's go find them!

Spooky Time is the next level in the Camo Cosmos galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

After getting the slo-mo power-up and passing through the gate, look for a ghost with three spinning lily pads in front of it. Freeze time to catch the bot stuck on one of the pads.

Bot #2

Right after the first bot, you'll find the second bot clinging onto the throwing knives blocking the path. Freeze time and knock the bot off to save them.

Bot #3

Look for two giant candles near the platforms. You have to freeze to jump onto them. Blow out the candles with the Dualsense mic, and then jump over to the VIP bot on the stone platform.

Bot #4

When you come across the brick wall with a green skeleton crow on top of it, pull the wires out to reveal the bot stuck in a big clam. Freeze time when the mouth is open to hop in and free the bot.

Bot #5

On a platform off the main path, there will be a wall that opens and closes its "mouth" to reveal a touch puzzle. Freeze time while it's open, solve the puzzle, and reveal the room of couches with a bot stuck on the top couch. Freeze time again to jump up and reach them.

Bot #6

In the section with the light bulb item (revealing invisible platforms), use an alternate path of moving platforms to reach the candle-covered stone platform to your right. There will be a bot trapped on the platform.

Bot #7

Near the end of the level, go up the wall-running segment (freeze time for the knives) and hit the bot clinging to the wall.