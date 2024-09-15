Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: Every Photo Spot, Ranked
Every cardboard photo-op in Astro Bot (and where you can go to find them)!
Trapped in Time is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.
Bot #1
Inside of a cage, there is a bot who can only be freed by defeating the enemy on top of the cage and dropping in (which will open the cage to let you out).
Bot #2
When you find the glass circle in the hole in the ground, drop off the nearby ledge to where the waterfall is. Walk through the waterfall to find the VIP bot.
Bot #3
The next bot is inside of the first rotating box in the underground portion of the level. Pull the wires on its side to destroy it and reveal the bot.
Bot #4
To the right of the big egg, there will be a platforming section with the rotating blocks. Jump off of them and up to the large golden snake to find the bot hanging from its mouth.
Bot #5
There will be a square pit of sand in the ground surrounded by grass. Spin on the blue "X" in the middle to reveal the next bot.
Bot #6
Once outside the cave, there will eventually be a series of gophers popping up from holes. One of them is actually just the next VIP bot.
Bot #7
At the end of the level, the last bot will be caught by one of the large birds circling overhead. Climb the trees to reach them and knock them out.
Astro Bot
JOIN ASTRO IN A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSIZED SPACE ADVENTURE
The PS5® mothership has been wrecked, leaving ASTRO and the bot crew scattered all over the galaxies. Time to ride your trusty Dual Speeder across more than 50 planets full of fun, danger and surprises. On your journey, make the most of ASTRO’s new powers and reunite with many iconic heroes from the PlayStation universe!
Blast off on a supersized adventure
From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore a myriad of memorable planets in search of Astro’s lost crew!
Power up your platforming
With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. Feel every hop, punch and crack through your DualSense wireless controller.
Join the PlayStation celebration
Reunite with over 150 iconic PlayStation heroes and celebrate 30 years of PlayStation history!
- Platform(s)
- PlayStation 5
- Released
- September 6, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Team Asobi
- Publisher(s)
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- ESRB
- E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence