Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Trapped in Time is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

Inside of a cage, there is a bot who can only be freed by defeating the enemy on top of the cage and dropping in (which will open the cage to let you out).

Bot #2

When you find the glass circle in the hole in the ground, drop off the nearby ledge to where the waterfall is. Walk through the waterfall to find the VIP bot.

Bot #3

The next bot is inside of the first rotating box in the underground portion of the level. Pull the wires on its side to destroy it and reveal the bot.

Bot #4

To the right of the big egg, there will be a platforming section with the rotating blocks. Jump off of them and up to the large golden snake to find the bot hanging from its mouth.

Bot #5

There will be a square pit of sand in the ground surrounded by grass. Spin on the blue "X" in the middle to reveal the next bot.

Bot #6

Once outside the cave, there will eventually be a series of gophers popping up from holes. One of them is actually just the next VIP bot.

Bot #7

At the end of the level, the last bot will be caught by one of the large birds circling overhead. Climb the trees to reach them and knock them out.