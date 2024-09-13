Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Trunk of Funk is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

In the field behind the big green seed, look for the bot riding on a deer through the meadow. We spotted them by the pink flower enemy.

Bot #2

At the back of the same meadow, look for the platform jutting out from the field. At the end is a pink mushroom (past the mole enemy), on which the VIP bot is waiting.

Bot #3

As soon as you get out of the tree, look straight ahead to the group of floating green seeds. Use the elephant's ability to platform over to the seed with the bird nest, where the bot is waiting in an egg.

Bot #4

When you've gone back into the tree later in the level (in the room with the green jar enemy), platform your way up to the ceiling, where there is a large mushroom platform. Pull on the wires hanging from the small hive attached to the ceiling, revealing the bot.

Bot #5

Outside that room, look at the next group of floating seeds. There is one further away from the others, which you will platform over to and find the next bot, surrounded by caterpillars.

Bot #6

When you reach the first yellow caterpillar that bursts out from the tree, leap over to the mushroom platform to the left (off the edge of the tree). Defeat the enemy and pull the cables, then solve the touch puzzle to reveal the next VIP bot.

Bot #7

After defeating the pair of honey jar enemies (directly following the outdoor honey platforming section), use the elephant's ability to reach the top of the zipper behind them. Hop into the hole in the wall and start heading to the left, hovering and platforming over the spikes on the ground. The bot will be at the end of this hidden tunnel.