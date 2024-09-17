Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Turtles in Trash is the next level in the Lost Galaxy, and includes a total of five different bots to find.

Bot #1

Near the start of a level, there is a Patapon-themed bot stuck in a trash can to the left.

Bot #2

When crossing the bridge made out of turtles, hop over to the orange turtle where there is a bot waiting on its shell.

Bot #3

Before spinning the mechanical flower, there is a bot on the palm tree to the left for you to rescue.

Bot #4

On top of the giant controller made out of sand, there's a bot waiting. Go to the right side of the bottom of the controller to find the trampoline to bounce up with.

Bot #5

On the rail approaching the end of the level, there is another Patapon bot that you can jump to rescue by hitting the trampoline on the turtle's head.