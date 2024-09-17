Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.
Astro Bot: All Bot Locations in Frozen Meal
How to find and rescue all the lost bots in Frozen Meal!
Turtles in Trash is the next level in the Lost Galaxy, and includes a total of five different bots to find.
Bot #1
Near the start of a level, there is a Patapon-themed bot stuck in a trash can to the left.
Bot #2
When crossing the bridge made out of turtles, hop over to the orange turtle where there is a bot waiting on its shell.
Bot #3
Before spinning the mechanical flower, there is a bot on the palm tree to the left for you to rescue.
Bot #4
On top of the giant controller made out of sand, there's a bot waiting. Go to the right side of the bottom of the controller to find the trampoline to bounce up with.
Bot #5
On the rail approaching the end of the level, there is another Patapon bot that you can jump to rescue by hitting the trampoline on the turtle's head.
