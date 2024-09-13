Our brave little robot has been separated from his friends, who are now spread across six different intergalactic areas. With a total of three hundred different bots to find, Astro Bot tasks players with a pretty big rescue mission across the PlayStation universe.

Wormy Passage is the next level in the Tentacle System galaxy, and contains a total of seven different bots to find.

Bot #1

At the start of the level, look to the left before entering the cave to find the VIP bot playing a guitar.

Bot #2

Inside the cave, keep an eye out for a swinging white mushroom in an opening on the left wall. Punch the mushroom to make it swing and hit the bot stuck above it, knocking it back down to the ground for you.

Bot #3

The giant orange mushroom that dances to the music has a bot in its left arm (your right). Time it correctly and punch the bot out of the mushroom's hand.

Bot #4

When you're on top of the dancing orange shroom, destroy the nearby cacti with your frog gloves and jump up their platforms until you reach the large stone circle where the VIP bot is waiting.

Bot #5

After defeating the giant green worm, smash the two blue walls behind it. The lower, smaller wall will contain the next bot, stuck in a cobweb.

Bot #6

This bot can be found after sling-shotting to the platform with three cacti and a giant worm. Defeat them and look for the orange mushrooms ahead and to the left, where the bot hangs out.

Bot #7

Once you're inside the monster's stomach, you'll see the last bot waving a flag in front of you.