If you are just getting started on Astro Bot, this galaxy is your first taste as to what is in store for you on this journey. You begin in Sky Garden and make your way through four more levels and a boss battle with Mighty Chewy. Throughout these levels, there will be tons of bots to save, including ones from Metal Gear Solid and Ape Escape, but one thing that is important to collect are Puzzle Pieces. When it comes to adding more places to the Crash Site, these collectibles will come in handy. Here is how to find all sixteen Puzzle Pieces in the Gorilla Nebula:

Sky Garden

3 Puzzle Pieces

This one you’ll come across as you are progressing through the level itself. After you jump across the electric enemies, there will be a yellow ladder which you’ll need to climb up. Once you’ve reached the top, the Puzzle Piece will be right on the wall in front of you. In order to get this Puzzle Piece, you’ll need to acquire the Octo-Balloon, which is one of the first power-ups you’ll get throughout the game. Once you’ve gotten it, look for the pink flamingo on the left of the octopus. Once the flamingo is in the air, use the Octo-Balloon and chase after it until you’ve gotten the Puzzle Piece. After making your way to the top of the tower using the Octo-Balloon and signaling the checkmark, enter the aquarium. There are a ton of fish in the water, but you’ll need to find the squadron of three manta rays. The one at the top is the one holding the Puzzle Piece, so make your way towards it and acquire the last Puzzle Piece in Sky Garden.

Creamy Canyon

3 Puzzle Pieces

As you land in Creamy Canyon, beat the enemies in front of you and head to the tree with sprinkles underneath it on the left-hand side, make a right and move towards the back, to where there will be a snowman alone in the middle. As much as it might hurt, hit the snowman and reveal the hidden Puzzle Piece inside of it. There is also a Bot on the tree, so do a SOLID and rescue them. Once you reach the snowy area where the ladybug is crawling around, look to the left and there will be a Puzzle Piece atop of a higher platform. Hit the ladybug so it turns onto his back, making it an excellent place to jump. Hit the ladybug towards the raised platform and jump on its stomach, which will bring you right to the Puzzle Piece. Near the end of the level, you will find yourself in an ice rink with two ladybugs skating around. The Puzzle Piece is attached to a bird that is flying around the rink. Similarly to the previous piece, hit the ladybug and move it towards the bird, then jump on its belly in order to collect it.

Az-Tech Trail

3 Puzzle Pieces

In order to get this Puzzle Piece, you will have to acquire the Twin-Frog Gloves, which you will get along your journey through the level. Once you’ve gotten those, make your way through the level and stop once you’ve gotten past the first grapple rod. To your left, there will be a square gummy block inside a molded rock of an ape. Use your gloves to pull the block out of the mouth, which will reveal a flow of water and the Puzzle Piece. After jumping on the trampoline leading to a new checkpoint later on, look to the right to see another pull point block. Use the gloves to pull them out, which will trigger a platform to show up with a trampoline. Once you’ve reached the top, the Puzzle Piece will be waiting for you. Once you’ve made it to the wall with two swing poles, go across those and notice the Puzzle Piece in the wall. In order to grab it, swing off of the pole and use your double jump to go inside the wall. You should have all the Puzzle Pieces in Az-Tech Trail now and can safely move onto the next level.

Construction Derby

3 Puzzle Pieces