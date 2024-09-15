At this point in Astro Bot, you are approaching the midway point of the story. With this being said, that doesn’t mean that the fun is almost over. Serpent Starway offers a great selection of levels to play, as well as a boss battle against Lady Venomara. Similar to the other mainline galaxies, there are 16 Puzzle Pieces within the galaxy itself, mostly spread across five different planets. Here is where to find all 16 Puzzle Pieces in Serpent Starway:

Slo-Mo Casino

3 Puzzle Pieces

Make your bet on finding this one, because it's your first taste of a Puzzle Piece in Serpent Starway. After getting the Time Stop Power-up, make your way to the see-saw section, which is right after you cross the roulette wheels. Once you get to the second see-saw, put the weight towards the back end of the saw, making the direction the opposite of the pointing arrow. Use stop-time and go across the beam and onto the platform, where the first Puzzle Piece will be. Once you’ve defeated the fire-breathing chameleon, go to the left of the platform and look for the spinning roulette wheel near the bottom of the platform. Hover over there and use Time-Stop to avoid the electronic panels and grab the Puzzle Piece within the time limit of the power-up. Use the golden trampoline in the middle to make it back to where you were before. After defeating the card thrower, go towards the right-hand side of the platform. Just before the darts, there will be a small platform near the bottom of the stage. Once inside, there will be two rotating gears which have two platforms on them. Use Time-Stop to align them, making it easier to get to the top platform. The last Puzzle Piece will be right there waiting for you.

One of the Puzzle Pieces will be carried by a UFO that randomly appears while you're traveling around the galaxy, so make sure to chase after it when spotted!

Bathhouse Battle

3 Puzzle Pieces

You can find this Puzzle Piece within the first stage of this level. Once you’ve obtained the Sponge Power-up, soak up some water from the nearby pool. After that, go to the ring of plants near the umbrella on the right-hand side. Spray water in the middle of the ring and the Puzzle Piece will reveal itself. Once you’ve sprayed the goo enemies on the slope next to the checkpoint, go through the tunnel and defeat the four enemies on the other side. One of the goo enemies will be on the right-hand side of the level, spraying a mural. Defeat the enemy using water and spray the mural back to its original state, which will reveal the Puzzle Piece. After defeating the enemies on the rooftop, there will be a couple of boxes for you to break by spraying them with water. There will be four stacks of sponges which you’ll need to spray with water. The Puzzle Piece will be on the right side, closest to the pool. You can grab it by using the trampoline on the left stack and hovering over to the stack with the Puzzle Piece. The sponges don’t stay big for long, so make sure to get there as fast as you can.

Free Big Brother

3 Puzzle Pieces

To find this Puzzle Piece, look for the Bot that's in trouble, which can be found if you move forward and steer right as soon as you land on the beach. After defeating the enemy and rescuing the Bot, jump down to the ground and find the entrance to the cave that was underneath the Bot. There will be a Puzzle Piece inside the cave. Find the bird on the right side of the level, towards the back, where there will be enemies chasing it. Once you’ve defeated those enemies, grab the rope attached to the bird, which will bring you up to the mountain area. There will be a fragile wall towards the back, which you will need to break in order to get to the other side. Defeat the enemies there and go through the fragile floor, where there will be a wire. Pull on that and the Puzzle Piece will appear. After rescuing Big Brother, make your way to the gazebo just before the sandy area. Look on top of the gazebo to find the last Puzzle Piece. To grab it, jump and hover off of the elevated piece of land just before it.

Trapped In Time

3 Puzzle Pieces