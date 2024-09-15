This marks the second galaxy of this intergalactic adventure in Astro Bot. The Tentacle System consists of five main levels, with one of those being a boss battle against Wako Tako. In total, this world has 16 Puzzle Pieces to collect across the five planets in the galaxy, with three for each of them. Here’s where these Puzzle Pieces are in the Tentacle System:

Go-Go Archipelago!

3 Puzzle Pieces

In this level, you will come face to face with the Puzzle Piece as you are making your entrance into Go-Go Archipelago! This one can be tricky since you have to make sure to go fast as you approach it. Hold down the triggers on your controller once you spot the Puzzle Piece, and you should be able to collect it before it goes away with the bird. After acquiring the Monkey Climber, make your way up the big wall by using extendable arms. Once you’ve made it up, open the oyster shell to reveal a couple of stones that you can pick up. Aim to the right where there will be a sign with a blast icon on it. After hitting that, climb up the wall and collect the Puzzle Piece on the top. After you get through the broken bridge, find the large stone on the left, there is a rope on the ground next to it. Grab the stone with the monkey hands and throw it at the target, which is at the wall across the way. Once that is done, hover your way to the other side and collect the last Puzzle Piece.

One of the Puzzle Pieces can also be found being carried around a UFO, which will pop up randomly in the galaxy.

Downsize Surprise

3 Puzzle Pieces

Once you’ve gotten the Mouse Suit, head over to the left where there will be a tree stump with a cat on it. After you’ve killed the enemy surrounding it, pull on the wires to reveal a hole within the stump. Shrink down and go inside to find a hidden mouse and a hidden Puzzle Piece. After making it into the bedroom, notice the AC next to the clock on the right side of the wall. In order to make it there, head over to the small pot with a glowing spin symbol on it, which you’ll need to spin attack on to rise above. Move along the path up to the AC system, to where you’ll find the Puzzle Piece. When you get to the other spin platform in between the yellow walls, shrink down and spin attack on top of it. Once the screw loosens up, hop onto the clock hands and use the second hand to make your way to the Puzzle Piece at the top of the hour.

Trunk Of Funk

3 Puzzle Pieces

As you enter Trunk Of Funk, maneuver your controller to fly around the area before landing. Once you see the waterfall, go through that, and you will see the first Puzzle Piece as you exit the small tunnel. FORE! As you walk around the area where the sad sprout or singing tree is, look for the gopher holding up a golf ball. Get your aiming skills in check because you’ll need to get the ball into the hole where the flag is. Once you get the ball in the hole, the Puzzle Piece will reveal itself. Oh my, this one is high in the sky. Once you’ve acquired the honey power-up, make your way upwards and stop where the flower enemy is. After defeating it, there will be a block of honey in the ground where it used to be. Suck the honey up and reveal the last Puzzle Piece of Trunk of Funk.

Wormy Passage

3 Puzzle Pieces