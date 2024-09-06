Quick Links

For a game like Astro Bot, there is a certain value to getting all the achievements within the game. When it comes to the trophies in this latest installment, there are a total of 44 Trophies (1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 17 Silver and 24 Bronze).

A lot of these achievements are rather easy to achieve, with some being received during story mode, but there are a few that are more challenging, which makes the whole experience a lot more fun. Here’s the Trophy list for Astro Bot:

Bronze

  • At The Top Of My Game
    • Made it to the top of the Mothership.

  • Bot Bot Revolution
    • Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site.

  • Keep It Together
    • Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing.

  • Wall Buster
    • Broke up a Bot Wall.

  • KO!
    • Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site.

  • Deep-Pocket Dragon
    • Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site.

  • Let’s Twist Again
    • Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site.

  • Royally Stuck
    • Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.

  • Thaw, God of Thunder!
    • Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site.

  • Thick As Thieves
    • Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site.

  • Jumping Through Hoops
    • Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under.

  • Time To Cash In!
    • Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino.

  • Double Dug-in
    • Took out two Wormys at the same time.

  • What a Trip!
    • Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster.

  • The Lost Eggacy
    • Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding.

  • Eyes Of The All-Father
    • Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War.

  • Net Profit
    • Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose.

  • Um Jammer Slammy
    • Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby.

  • What Is He Saying?
    • Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song.

  • SingStars
    • Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site.

  • Strike A Pose!
    • Took a picture at a Photo Spot.

  • First Prize
    • Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab.

  • A Puzzling Start
    • Found your first Puzzle Piece.

  • One Bot Down…
    • Rescued your first Bot.

Silver

  • Money Well Spent
    • Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab.

  • Monumental Achievement
    • Unlocked the Golden Statue.

  • Time For a Change
    • Opened the Changing Room.

  • Splash My Dash
    • Opened the Dual Speeder Garage.

  • Animal Attraction
    • Opened the Safari Park.

  • License To Spend
    • Opened the Gatcha Lab.

  • Lost And Found
    • Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy.

  • Back To The Nest
    • Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster.

  • Nowhere To Hide
    • Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos.

  • Fangs Very Much!
    • Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway.

  • Tentacular Spectacular
    • Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System.

  • Take Cover!
    • Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers.

  • Keep It Cool
    • Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan.

  • Doing It For You
    • Recovered the Mothership’s CPU.

  • Solid Performance
    • Recovered the Mothership’s SSD.

  • Unforgettable!
    • Recovered the Mothership’s Memory.

Gold

  • The Golden Bot
    • Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.

  • A Lot To Process
    • Saved the CPU Kid.

Platinum

  • Astro-nomical!
    • Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!

Astro Bot
