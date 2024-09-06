For a game like Astro Bot, there is a certain value to getting all the achievements within the game. When it comes to the trophies in this latest installment, there are a total of 44 Trophies (1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 17 Silver and 24 Bronze).
A lot of these achievements are rather easy to achieve, with some being received during story mode, but there are a few that are more challenging, which makes the whole experience a lot more fun. Here’s the Trophy list for Astro Bot:
Bronze
-
At The Top Of My Game
- Made it to the top of the Mothership.
-
Bot Bot Revolution
- Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site.
-
Keep It Together
- Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing.
-
Wall Buster
- Broke up a Bot Wall.
-
KO!
- Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site.
-
Deep-Pocket Dragon
- Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site.
-
Let’s Twist Again
- Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site.
-
Royally Stuck
- Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.
-
Thaw, God of Thunder!
- Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site.
-
Thick As Thieves
- Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site.
-
Jumping Through Hoops
- Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under.
-
Time To Cash In!
- Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino.
-
Double Dug-in
- Took out two Wormys at the same time.
-
What a Trip!
- Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster.
-
The Lost Eggacy
- Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding.
-
Eyes Of The All-Father
- Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War.
-
Net Profit
- Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose.
-
Um Jammer Slammy
- Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby.
-
What Is He Saying?
- Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song.
-
SingStars
- Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site.
-
Strike A Pose!
- Took a picture at a Photo Spot.
-
First Prize
- Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab.
-
A Puzzling Start
- Found your first Puzzle Piece.
-
One Bot Down…
- Rescued your first Bot.
Silver
-
Money Well Spent
- Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab.
-
Monumental Achievement
- Unlocked the Golden Statue.
-
Time For a Change
- Opened the Changing Room.
-
Splash My Dash
- Opened the Dual Speeder Garage.
-
Animal Attraction
- Opened the Safari Park.
-
License To Spend
- Opened the Gatcha Lab.
-
Lost And Found
- Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy.
-
Back To The Nest
- Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster.
-
Nowhere To Hide
- Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos.
-
Fangs Very Much!
- Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway.
-
Tentacular Spectacular
- Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System.
-
Take Cover!
- Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers.
-
Keep It Cool
- Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan.
-
Doing It For You
- Recovered the Mothership’s CPU.
-
Solid Performance
- Recovered the Mothership’s SSD.
-
Unforgettable!
- Recovered the Mothership’s Memory.
Gold
-
The Golden Bot
- Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.
-
A Lot To Process
- Saved the CPU Kid.
Platinum
-
Astro-nomical!
- Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!