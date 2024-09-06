Quick Links Bronze Silver Gold Platinum

For a game like Astro Bot, there is a certain value to getting all the achievements within the game. When it comes to the trophies in this latest installment, there are a total of 44 Trophies (1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 17 Silver and 24 Bronze).

A lot of these achievements are rather easy to achieve, with some being received during story mode, but there are a few that are more challenging, which makes the whole experience a lot more fun. Here’s the Trophy list for Astro Bot:

Bronze

At The Top Of My Game Made it to the top of the Mothership.



Bot Bot Revolution Danced with 100 Bots in Crash Site.



Keep It Together Knocked a Bot out of a Bot Tower without it collapsing.



Wall Buster Broke up a Bot Wall.



KO! Picked a fight with two street fighting warriors in Crash Site.



Deep-Pocket Dragon Made a tough guy drop all his items in Crash Site.



Let’s Twist Again Busted a move with an iconic marsupial in Crash Site.



Royally Stuck Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.



Thaw, God of Thunder! Froze a hammer-wielding deity with the axe in Crash Site.



Thick As Thieves Captured a photo of two legendary explorers in Crash Site.



Jumping Through Hoops Leapt through the ring in Bubbling Under.



Time To Cash In! Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino.



Double Dug-in Took out two Wormys at the same time.



What a Trip! Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster.



The Lost Eggacy Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding.



Eyes Of The All-Father Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War.



Net Profit Caught the gold butterfly in Apes On The Loose.



Um Jammer Slammy Successfully dunked the basketball in Construction Derby.



What Is He Saying? Splashed Papa Tree’s face during his song.



SingStars Witnessed all ship parts singing together in Crash Site.



Strike A Pose! Took a picture at a Photo Spot.



First Prize Collected your first Gatcha from the Gatcha Lab.



A Puzzling Start Found your first Puzzle Piece.



One Bot Down… Rescued your first Bot.



Silver

Money Well Spent Earned 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab.



Monumental Achievement Unlocked the Golden Statue.



Time For a Change Opened the Changing Room.



Splash My Dash Opened the Dual Speeder Garage.



Animal Attraction Opened the Safari Park.



License To Spend Opened the Gatcha Lab.



Lost And Found Rescued all Bots in Lost Galaxy.



Back To The Nest Rescued all Bots in Feather Cluster.



Nowhere To Hide Rescued all Bots in Camo Cosmos.



Fangs Very Much! Rescued all Bots in Serpent Starway.



Tentacular Spectacular Rescued all Bots in Tentacle System.



Take Cover! Recovered the Mothership’s Protection Covers.



Keep It Cool Recovered the Mothership’s Cooling Fan.



Doing It For You Recovered the Mothership’s CPU.



Solid Performance Recovered the Mothership’s SSD.



Unforgettable! Recovered the Mothership’s Memory.



Gold

The Golden Bot Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.

A Lot To Process Saved the CPU Kid.



Platinum

