With the release of Astro Bot, players now have a taste of what the hype for this game is all about. There are so many things to do on your galactic journey, whether it be rescuing bots, collecting puzzle pieces, or even simply enjoying the game. Astro Bot offers an experience that matches what you want to make of it. When it comes to a shared experience, however, there’s one thing that everyone has to utilize…abilities.

These abilities, otherwise known as power-ups, are provided near or at the start of a planet. These features play key roles in the gameplay of the planet, giving players a unique and fun experience. The criteria for this is based on creativity, innovation and gameplay. In this list, we will present all the abilities/power-ups that you will meet on your journey.

This list omits the power-ups from the Hero levels since those are specifically for those levels and don’t appear on multiple planets.

11 Octo-Balloon

Blown Out of Proportion

This is the first power-up that you get in the game, with its appearance in Sky Garden. The controls are very simple, with the power-up being flight-based, players are able to inflate themselves to go up or deflate to go down. There are some advantages to the power-up, one of which is its ability to plug enemies' mouths and blow them up, which sounds sadistic, but if it works!

Some of the downsides to this ability is that once you deflate, you can only deflate from then on. For someone like me who wants to be accurate with landings, it was challenging to make sure not to hit the button to deflate. The power-up is also slow, which can prove to be difficult at times. All in all, it's a good ability, but it's not the best out of the rest.

10 Penguin

Happy Swimming Feet

We first meet our webbed-feet companion in Camo Cosmos, specifically on the Bubbling Under planet. This power-up is rocket-based, which means that the ability will help you move faster throughout the course. In this case, the Penguin power-up aids in propelling players underwater. When it comes to necessity, the ability is great since you don’t have to take so long swimming from one place to another.

There isn’t much purpose to this power-up outside this planet, which makes sense given that Astro can go into the water without having to restart the level. With this being said, it serves a purpose at a specific level. I appreciated its design, it works well with the overall tone of the game.

9 Chicken

Rooster Booster

The first appearance of this feathered friend is in Trapped in Time in the Serpent Starway galaxy. Similar to the previous entry, this power-up is rocket-based. When it comes to its uses, the chicken propels you upwards and to blast enemies underneath you. There is something satisfying about being able to launch upwards faster and with more of a blast when you go up. The animation for it is great, which makes it enjoyable to use.

One advantage of this power-up is the ability to grab things and lift them up. This is a huge plus because it values the innovative aspects of moving around. There is something satisfying when you pull something up from the ground with the power-up. The level of creativity and innovation is a key factor when it comes to playing certain planets.

8 Monkey Climbers

Ape-ologetically Fun

We’re swinging to the fences with this one. This power-up is introduced in Go-Go Archipelago! in the Tentacle System galaxy. The Monkey Climbers are used to climbing up walls, throwing rocks, slapping enemies and making seismic waves by hitting the ground. When it comes to innovative aspects, this power-up holds a great amount of weight. The planet designed for the power-up creates a fun and semi-challenging experience, which is nice.

Unfortunately, its placement is where it is given that motion controls play a part of this power-up. In order to climb, you need to tip the controller to whichever side you want to climb up. Having said this, it doesn’t feel forced, which is refreshing to know. There’s a great sense of creativity with this power-up and it’s loads of fun to play.

7 Barkster the Bulldog Booster

Doggone Thrilling

Buster the Bulldog Booster comes into play on the Construction Derby planet in the Gorilla Nebula galaxy. Out of all the boosters, this power-up is useful for charging at enemies and glass. It’s a rocket-powered ability, so there’s a lot of force when it comes to combat and speed. Barkster is also a faithful companion in the boss battle against Mighty Chewy, which brings all its tricks to fruition.

Buster’s abilities are one-note in that they don’t have much else other than charging forward. However, on the levels that use this power-up, there’s no question that it makes for a fun experience.

Something that I appreciated about the design was that the dog felt like a trusty companion rather than a power-up tool. That can be a double-edged sword considering that you are charging through glass and enemies with it on your back.

6 Elephant

Two Tons of Fun

Not to toot my own horn, but this power-up is a huge advantage in the game. Its initial use is on the planet Trunk of Funk, but when it comes to innovation and creativity, the Elephant makes itself known in the room. Its features are sucking up sap on the ground and creating up to three platforms wherever you need them. Versatility-wise, this power-up is great, given that it helps with traversing open space and avoiding enemies from a higher or lower vantage point.

When it comes to the disadvantages, there isn’t a ton (two tons if we are talking about an elephant). While it is useful in battle with specific enemies, there isn’t much other use for it. The levels in which the ability is provided work well with the environment, making it a solid addition to those levels only.

5 Hamster Suit

Rocking and Rolling

Roll around in style with this solid power-up. The Hamster Suit is introduced in Hieroglitch Pyramid, which is in the Camo Cosmos galaxy. While the suit makes its debut around the midway point of the game, there’s no doubt that this power-up is one of the best in Astro Bot. With its Metroid style mechanics, Astro can compact into an indestructible ball and roll around the planet, withstanding spikes and enemy attacks.

Innovation-wise, it is a relatively simple ability, nothing too out-of-the-box, which isn’t a bad thing. One of the best qualities of this suit is that you can explore the nooks and crannies of the level, which, in turn, makes it an innovative power-up. It also invites a fun aspect to it, with the volcanoes and smashing mechanics.

4 Sponge

Soak In the Moment

If you aren’t a fan of this entry, SUCK it up…literally. The Sponge power-up is brought into the limelight on Bathhouse Battle in the Serpent Starway galaxy. This ability transforms Astro into a cute square sponge that can soak up water from nearby pools. With this, you can splash down fire-type enemies, clear pathways, grow plants and water small sponges.

Honestly, the planet provides this ability with the best outlet to demonstrate its usage. The design of the power-up is great and creativity-wise, it is a refreshing approach to the typical animal-related abilities. It is a lot of fun to use in battle and there’s no mistaking the thrill of walking around the area as the size of Godzilla.

3 Twin-Frog Gloves

Frog-get About It!

This power-up is a knock-out punch in Astro Bot. The Twin-Frog Gloves make their match debut in Gorilla Nebula on the planet Az-Tech Trail. This ability allows players to propel themselves, grab objects and attack enemies from near to far.

Personally, I love the way that the ability is used on the planets. There is a sense of creativity that emerges from the different ways to traverse a level.

There is a downside to the ability and that is that the punching attacks do leave you vulnerable, especially at a long range. However, the use of more than one glove does give the freedom to multitask when it comes to defeating enemies. The controls are simple, and they cater to providing a great experience in the level. Overall, this ability is innovative and fun to use in Astro Bot, certifying its placement on this list.

2 Mouse Suit

Tiny but Mighty

Look out for the little guy because he’s a top contender for this list! This ability is only used at Downsize Surprise in the Tentacle System galaxy, and it is one of the highlights of the game’s innovative and creative features. With this power-up, players can shrink down to the size of a mouse and scurry around the level. There are perks to this ability, which is that you can reach areas that you couldn’t before, as well as traversing the planet by walking on clotheslines, clocks and even leaves on a tree.

Another advantage of this power-up is that you can return to normal size anytime, which makes breaking cages that hold trapped bots a piece of cake. The level of creativity is astonishing in this case, and it lends itself to being an enjoyable experience. There is no question that the Mouse Suit is one of the best power-ups in Astro Bot.

1 Time-Stop

Time Doesn't Fly By When Having Fun

Wouldn’t it be great to have this ability in real life? The Time-Stop power-up makes its Vegas residency debut at Slo-Mo Casino in the Serpent Starway galaxy, and is used in other planets later on. The power-up stops time, which gives players the chance to traverse obstacles and attack enemies before they can attack you. It’s essentially the Astro Bot version of Quicksilver in Marvel, only this time you can live that dream. This ability is thrilling to use, Slo-Mo Casino lends itself to be a great platform for this, since you are able to jump across moving darts and spinning wheels of electricity.

Time-Stop is the best ability in the game because it nails all the aspects that make Astro Bot so well-known, which is creativity, gameplay and innovativeness. The whole level changes when this power-up is used, providing players with a new way to play. Weaving through enemy fire and attacking them as they are still standing is satisfying every single time. Personally, this is the best ability in the game, and it’s no surprise as to why.

All the power-ups in Astro Bot hold themselves at a level of uniqueness that justifies the game's potential. With this many abilities to use and so many chances to use them, there is room for everyone to have their favorite power-up. Now get out there and explore the galaxies of Astro Bot!

