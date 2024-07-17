Key Takeaways Astro Bot will have 12-15 hours of gameplay with collectibles for extended play.

There will be over 300 characters to find, 80 levels, & new vehicle Dual Speeder in this PS5 platformer.

Standard edition is $60 with deluxe digital content for $10 extra, including outfits, avatars, & more.

PlayStation's upcoming 3D platformer Astro Bot will take between 12-15 hours to complete, according to the game's creative director Nicolas Doucet. There will be a lot of collectibles to find, however.

Astro Bot features a robot version of Kratos.

Astro Bot Completion Length Revealed

During an interview with Julien Chièze on YouTube, Doucet revealed the time it would take to complete Astro Bot and explained why it wasn't 20 to 30 hours long. When asked how long Astro Bot will be, the French director said (through a rough YouTube translation), "I would say between 12 and 15 hours long." He then added that it's a game in which you collect a lot of characters and revisit levels. "It can be longer but that never really [has] been the focus; we never said to ourselves it has to be 20-30 hours of play," he said. Doucet said that the development team at Asobo Studio wants to keep the tempo and the quality of each level rather than focus on an excess of content.

PlayStation has revealed there will be more than 300 characters to find in Astro Bot. Similarly to the last game, Astro's Playroom, characters from the brand's past like God of War's Kratos, Ratchet, and Ape Escape's Spike can be found within the bright environments of this 3D platformer. They are all in bot form, just like the main protagonist, however. Additionally, we know there will be 80 levels to finish throughout Astro's upcoming journey. You'll also be riding in a new vehicle called the Dual Speeder, adding more variety to this 3D platformer just like the classic Jak & Daxter series.

Astro Bot features 80 different levels.

Astro Bot Standard Edition will be $60

Astro Bot's standard edition will cost $60, but if you want more content, the digital deluxe edition costs $10 extra. It will come with the following:

Astro's Golden outfit

10 Astro Avatars

The Yharnam Tourist outfit based on Bloodborne

Neon Dream Dual Speeder paint color

The Champion's Gold Dual Speeder paint color

The soundtrack

Digital Art Gallery

There will also be pre-order bonuses that include the PaRappa The Rapper-inspired Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, the Glorious Griffiti Dual Speeder paint color, and two Astro Avatars.

Whether or not a non-Nintendo 3D platformer is worth $60 or $70 is a choice you'll have to make. However, if Astro Bot is anything like the currently free Astro's Playroom, it could even rival the Italian plumber. Astro Bot will be releasing exclusively for the PS5 on September 6 this year.