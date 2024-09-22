Critically acclaimed 3D platformer Astro Bot has lost its top place position in the UK sales charts to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 over the past week, according to GFK Entertainment. It reports that Astro Bot has taken fourth place in its second week, being beaten by Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring.

Astro Bot Drops to 4th Place

After the collapse of hero shooter Concord and an audience running out of patience with live service titles, many PlayStation fans hope that Astro Bot is a success to prove PlayStation single player games are still worth investing in, especially niche experiences like Astro Bot. However, this drop from 1st to fourth place might be disappointing for those hoping Astro Bot would do well. In Japan, the game only sold 12,700 copies at retail during its first week, but it is certain that many more would be from digital copies.

The head of Gamesindustry.biz Christopher Dring reported that "Astro Bot's UK launch is solid" on September 12. "First week sales are 21% higher than the debut of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in 2021," Dring said on Twitter/X. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has reportedly since sold over 4 million units worldwide after data unforunately leaked from Insomniac Games from a hack.

Astro Bot deserved a solid UK launch. "Team ASOBI has yet again cracked the code of delivering an experience that's fun, rewarding and nostalgic all at the same time," said our 4.5/5 review. "With nostalgic callbacks, vibrant worlds and welcoming gameplay, there's truly something for everyone in Astro Bot." Game Rant also loved the game. "It's the best 3D platformer since Super Mario Odyssey hit the scene in 2017 and will be remembered as an all-time classic of the genre," it said. "Everyone with a PS5 should get their hands on this game ASAP, and hopefully, Team Asobi gets to continue making masterpieces."

Funko Fusion Arrives Low on the List

Despite Funko taking over the world in the toy market, that hasn't necessarily been the case in the UK for gaming. Funko Fusion arrived at number nine on the list, beaten by Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Despite our positive preview, the game has received a mixed response from critics with a 53 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with a Weak rating. Only 13% of critics recommended the game. Meanwhile, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown made it to the 10th spot.