The fan-favourite 3D platformer Astro Bot has now sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, according to a recent PlayStation financial report. It managed to hit that number in a matter of nine weeks.

Astro Bot Gives PlayStation a New Audience

The game seems to be hitting a new gaming demographic, as the latest PlayStation financial report states that 37% of the game's buyers are new users who haven't purchased a first-party title from PlayStation in two years. Astro Bot reached the financial milestone of 1.5 million copies on November 3. With the holiday season upon us, it would make sense if that number soars further as it appeals to a family audience.

Despite the impressive 1.5 million copies milestone for Astro Bot, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold significantly more. Over 10 million copies of Insomniac Games' latest titles have been sold around the world physically and digitally. This was reported on April 2. Helldivers 2, meanwhile, smashed initial projections earlier in 2024 with over 12 million copies sold. As Astro Bot seems to be made with a lower budget and shorter development time, 1.5 million copies seems to be a decent start for our robot friend.

Speedruns and More

Currently, speedrun levels are being released for Astro Bot every week, which lets players compete for the best times. We've also gained access to new bots to save like the soldiers from Helldivers 2 and Eve from Stellar Blade.The last level out of five, Rising Heat, launches on November 14. More DLC seems to be on the way, but nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

Astro Bot is a critical gem and has been equated to the greats like the Super Mario 3D titles, such as Super Mario 64. "It's a bite-sized adventure that packs a punch of color and charm that satisfies fans of old and new," said our review. "While enemies and themes could have used more variety, Astro Bot is a sure-fire Game of the Year contender and poised to be one of PlayStation 5's signature titles that's well deserving of said namesake." Astro Bot will likely be at least nominated as Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Our sister site Game Rant gave Astro Bot a perfect score. "It's the best 3D platformer since Super Mario Odyssey hit the scene in 2017 and will be remembered as an all-time classic of the genre," its review said. "Everyone with a PS5 should get their hands on this game ASAP, and hopefully, Team Asobi gets to continue making masterpieces."