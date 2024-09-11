If you've picked up Astro Bot and played through it, it's probably got you craving more great platformers with really fun and creative ideas. Luckily for you, there's plenty to go around, especially ones that take a similar Nintendo-like approach to game design.

For this list, I've compiled a bunch of great platformers, most of them available on the PS5, but if not, then some other modern console. These games also take a Mario-ish approach to their design and, in my opinion, are just as charming and fun as Astro Bot.

10 Astro's Playroom

Because, Well, Yeah

Only this low down on the list for being incredibly obvious and a game you've probably already played if you played Astro Bot, Astro's Playroom is the prequel (kinda), and it comes with the PS5 for free as a tech demo for the DualSense, but it's also just a fun game in its own right.

It's part showcase of what the controller can do, part historical walk through PlayStation's past, and part 3D platformer. It's only like an hour and a half long to 100%, and it's free, so if you haven't played it already you should really go and give it a try (for the lore, obviously).

9 Shovel Knight

Super Tight 2D Platforming

Shovel Knight might be a 2D platformer , but it's one of the best, and like Astro Bot, it also features a cameo from Kratos. But for real, it's an incredibly unique game that singlehandedly kicked off the indie retro revival game renaissance, and that's because it's incredible.

It has Mega Man-like boss structure, a ton of cool level gimmicks and incredibly fun platforming, and if you enjoyed Astro Bot's focus on variety in its levels, Shovel Knight has you covered as well. It's not a super strong comparison, but if you just want a good platformer, give it a go.

8 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Certified PS1 Classic(s)

A certified PlayStation staple, but less of a platformer and more so a 3D collect-a-thon with some light platforming segments, Spyro is one of those series you really should give a shot if you haven't yet. It's got quirky characters, the games are really fun and charming, and it's just a great time.

It has a bunch of unique areas with cool new gimmicks in each level, cool physics interactions, gliding, and you can play as Spyro, just like in Astro Bot. It's also a full collection of three different games that all work quite well on the PS5, so it's absolutely worth a shot.

7 Solar Ash

Free Flowing Platforming

If you want a proper 3D platformer but open-world with really slick movement and Shadow of the Colossus-style bosses, Solar Ash is an incredible time . You get to skate across clouds, climb towers, collect some goop and slash enemies to death while feeling incredibly cool.

While it's the first proper 3D platformer on the list, it's not super similar to Astro Bot, though if you enjoy massive set pieces and really cool platforming, it's definitely one to check out. It also runs and plays pretty well on the PS5, weirdly better than it runs on PC, which I'm only kinda mad about.

6 Neon White

First Person Schmovement

Certainly quite the divergence from Astro Bot's child-friendly and kinda laidback nature, Neon White may not pass the vibe check , but it's certainly an incredible first-person 3D platformer, and it's got an incredible card gimmick where you use your weapons for platforming.

It has super slick movement, character interactions that sure exist, and it's just a really cool combination of platformers, shooters, card games, and parkour. I'd recommend giving it a shot if Astro Bot left you wanting something a bit more in-depth, but it's not super similar.

5 Sonic Frontiers

Going Fast In The Open

If you're into mascot platformers from big studios like Sony, you've probably already tried out some Sonic games, and depending on which you've tried, your experience is pretty variable, but Frontiers is a great time even if you've been burned by the hedgehog before.

Like Solar Ash, it's an open-world 3D platformer focused on speed, with quite a few awesome set pieces, incredibly raw boss fights, and some linear platforming segments in Cyberspace. It's a pretty good time if you enjoy fun platforming, and want something speedier after Astro Bot.

4 Super Mario Odyssey

One Of Nintendo's Best

Alright, this one isn't on PS5, but it'd feel like a sin if I didn't mention at least one 3D Mario game, considering that's what Astro Bot mainly takes inspiration from. While any 3D Mario on Switch is a great time, I've chosen Odyssey for its joyous focus on level gimmicks and fun platforming.

This game just makes me feel happy; it feels great to move around, solve the problems of random quirky characters around the world, and use your cap for some excellent platforming. It's a 3D Mario game, and it's obviously pretty great and worth trying if you haven't.

3 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Another PS1 Classic(s)

For another Sony cult classic that's somehow represented in Astro Bot despite it being owned by Microsoft, Crash Bandicoot is much more in line with traditional 3D platformers , just typically having you run across a set straight path and making tight jumps on boxes and enemies.

It's known for being pretty hard, but the games are incredibly fun, work really well on PS5, and have more of the charm you'd expect from PlayStation platformers. It's not got particularly the same vibe as Astro Bot, but it's similar enough that I'd say you should definitely give it a shot.

2 Penny's Big Breakaway

Fast, Unique, And Charming

If you're looking for a platformer that's got a bit more skill-intensive gameplay than Astro Bot, with the same dedication to quality and charm that Nintendo is known for, then Penny's Big Breakaway is an absolutely phenomenal game that's definitely worth your time, and it runs great on PS5.

This game has you rolling, spinning, and jumping around using your magic yo-yo, which enables some Mario Odyssey-style techniques and tricks that feel incredibly good to perform. It's a nice little time that won't take you too long, and it's an easy recommendation.

1 A Hat in Time

Like Mario, But Multiplatform