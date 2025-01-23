Astro Bot continues to win gold after Geoff Keighley's major event in December, winning Best Game of the Year at the prestigious New York Game Awards on Wednesday. Metaphor: ReFantazio also took the Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game and UFO 50 was presented with the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game.

New York Game Awards 2025 Winners

Plenty of games won at theNew York Game Awards 2025, including two for Astro Bot: Best Game of the Year, Best Music, and Best Kids Game. Surprisingly, Troy Baker, who played the titular character in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, also won the Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game, rather than the impressive Melina Juergens for her work in Hellblade 2. The other winners include:

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game for Batman: Arkham Shadow

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game for Zenless Zone Zero

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake - Silent Hill 2

Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem for Mouthwashing

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You can watch the event on the New York Game Awards YouTube channel.

The writer and director of Alan Wake 2 and Control (creative director) Sam Lake was presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient. The event itself seems to be a success as it received 500,000 viewers during its closing moments, according to the EIC of the event Harold Goldberg on X.

Astro Bot is Beloved

Astro Bot has been a triumph with many gamers since its launch on September 6, 2024. It even impressed former Nintendo executive Reggie Fils-Aime."I have to admit it, Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo in its own game," Fils-Aime said on stage during the New York Game Awards.

It has won Game of the Year at The Game Awards and currently holds a 95 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. It also has a 100 Player Rating and 99% of outlets recommend the 3D platformer.

"Team ASOBI has yet again cracked the code of delivering an experience that's fun, rewarding and nostalgic all at the same time," said our Astro Bot review last year. "With nostalgic callbacks, vibrant worlds and welcoming gameplay, there's truly something for everyone in Astro Bot."

Our sister site GameRant gave Astro Bot a 10/10 score. "Astro Bot is pure joy in video game form," said its review. "I went into it with high expectations thanks to Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom, and it not only met my expectations, but completely exceeded them."