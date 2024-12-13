One of the best 3D platformers from PlayStation Astro Bot has won The Game Awards' Game of the Year for 2024, in addition to a few other awards. It beat out its tough competition for the big prize, which includes Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro, Metaphor ReFantazio, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Close

Astro Bot Beats Black Myth: Wukong and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The cleverly designed Astro Bot took home the coveted Game of the Year title at The Game Awards 2024. "You know, when I thought about why this game gives people joy and smiles on their faces, I think it came down to the people that were there making the game and doing exactly that," said Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Doucet when accepting the award. "When I think of the team, it's the amount of generosity they give; they put the user first always and never thought about any calculation."

Doucet also said "We had this huge, huge privilege to be potentially the first game to be in the hands of children, and we know what it means very much," He later thanked Nintendo for its role in inspiring the developers to make the game they made.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won one award at The Game Awards 2024: Best Score & Music.

Other Wins for PlayStation

Astro Bot, during The Game Awards, also won other categories: Best Family Game, Best Action/Adventure and Best Game Direction. PlayStation's successful third-person shooter Helldivers 2 also made a big splash. It took home Best Multiplayer and Best Ongoing Game. PlayStation, overall, took five awards during Geoff Keighley's star-studded event.

Related Best Outfits in Astro Bot, Ranked Astro Bot has a lot of outfits for you to choose from, but which ones are the very best?

To help celebrate The Game Awards' 10th anniversary, PlayStation also revealed Naughty Dog's next project Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new sci-fi IP. It focuses around a bounty hunter who is stuck on the planet Sempiria. It's pretty much the Bermuda Triangle of space as no person has left the planet in over 600 years after communication went dark hundreds of years ago.

The lead protagonist Jordan A. Munis is played by Tati Gabrielle, who has previously played Nora in The Last of Us HBO series and Willow from The Owl House animated show. The trailer also seems to point out that Kumail Nanjiani plays a character in this game. His image is shown as a target for Munis to take down. Nanjiani has starred in Eternals as Kingo and Nadeem in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. No release date has been provided for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet yet, but it is in development for the PS5.