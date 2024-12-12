Sony has to be happy with the success of Astro Bot , the PlayStation 5 exclusive platformer that's an adorable celebration of PlayStation history, and now, to cap off the year, the company is releasing a free level titled Winter Wonder on December 12. In order to get the level to appear, you have to complete the base game first. But don't worry, once you're in Winder Wonder, there's no hair-pulling challenges, but plenty of fun secrets for you to uncover.

Details about Winter Wonder are being kept under wraps as of now, but developer Team Asobi promises it's filled with jingle bells, shiny presents, and best of all, new bots to discover. In keeping with the successful ethos of keeping Astro Bot accessible to gamers of all ages, Winter Wonder is described as being fun for kids and adults. There's been no clues as to how long the content is, but as with the base game, it's not the length that matters, but the abundance of fun, small details that pop out on subsequent playthroughs that truly matter.

A Game Of The Year Nominee

Astro Bot was released in September, and managed to sell over 1.5 million units by November, which is impressive for a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but perhaps even more impressive is the near-universal acclaim for the title on social media. Reviews of the game consider it to be nearly perfect with only enemy variety holding it back, and that's not enough to extinguish the warm, fuzzy vibes from finding the different cameo characters. Nicolas Doucet, the Director of developerTeam Asobi, mentioned this in a post on the PlayStation blog, stating, "we have been submerged by lovely comments from you and the PlayStation community, and we are delighted with the critical response to the game all over the world."

Capping off Astro Bot's successful launch, was the news that it has been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, joining other major releases this year including Black Myth: Wukong , Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree . Given how hard the platformer genre has fallen over the last decade, this achievement is even more impressive. Out of all of this year's nominees, it's also the only one that's truly for all ages.

Winter Wonder may be for all ages, but the first free update for Astro Bot was for the hardcore fans. Featuring new speedrun challenges alongside bots from Helldivers 2 and Stellar Blade , the update pushed your skills to the absolute limit in order to unlock every new bot. Instead of going pedal to the metal, you can chill, relax and have fun in Winter Wonder when it hits on December 12.

