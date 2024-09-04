There was a time when DLC was the exception rather than the norm, but in most cases those days are long past. Usually, DLC follows not long after the typical release, and many developers make sure that players know it’s coming long before the initial launch. This makes Astroneer something of an exception these days, as it’s only just now, five years after launch, getting its first DLC expansion: Glitchwalkers.

Five years is a long time to wait for an infusion of new content, enough that those who are still active in Astroneer probably know it almost as well as the developers do by now. Once Glitchwalkers arrives, though, even the most experienced veterans will likely have something new to enjoy since it’ll have an entirely new planet to explore, fully complete with new biomes to discover, new technology to try and new gameplay features to learn. It’ll also introduce Lyn, Astroneer’s first villain.

Astroneers will have to counter hack glitches in addition to exploring new spaces.

It seems something has caused Lyn to grow rather dissatisfied with the ESS Elysium’s status quo, causing her to start messing with the Astroneer Training Program (ATP). This, as one might imagine, is causing all kinds of trouble for her fellow crew members, leaving players no choice but to help the ship’s Head of Maintenance undo her changes to the ATP code and prevent something catastrophic from happening. It’s not so simple though, as they need to venture to a previously unknown world to do so.

Aeoluz will host most of the new content coming to Astroneer in the Glitchwalkers expansion. The planet resides in a rather unique solar system that’s somehow become glitched thanks to Lyn’s meddling. As mentioned before, players will have the chance to encounter new cave and surface biomes as they explore, and there will be a new tech tree that’ll contain not only new devices but also new ways to unlock existing ones. It’s a potential shakeup, to be sure, but one that likely won’t be unwelcome.

System Era also revealed that a free update will accompany the launch of Glitchwalkers, bringing improvements and additions for all astroneers to enjoy. This will include bug fixes, quality of life improvements and new gameplay. What this new gameplay will entail has not been detailed, but one would guess that it’ll probably involve new mechanics or systems to complement the new content coming in Glitchwalkers.

This new DLC is going to have pretty big lore connotations, which will hopefully clear up questions fans have had since Astroneer first became playable.

The Glitchwalkers DLC for Astroneer is set to launch for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch later this year, but the exact release date has not yet been announced. System Era stated that more information would be coming soon, though, so be sure to watch for it in the coming weeks.