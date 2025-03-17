Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have launched a demo for their soon-to-be-released RPG Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. Your progress within the demo will carry over to the full game, so you can pick off right where you left off. It's available on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch.

Atelier Yumia Demo is Available Now

The demo features a special version of the opening act of the narrative. It lasts around two hours, according to CGInferno's playthrough on YouTube, so it's pretty lengthy. You'll be able to get a peek into the alchemy mechanics of the game and the real-time battles that Yumia and her friends will participate in.

Set in a pretty anime-inspired open world, you play as an alchemist named Yumia Liessfeldt in a world where alchemy has become a dangerous art. It's even called "evil" and "taboo" by many in the land she steps into. The story sets off in a strangely sad tone for the Atelier series as Yumia's mother perished in an accident three years ago. The protagonist finds out she descends from a line of alchemists before her and in this adventure, she discovers more about this now hated artform. Check out more about Atelier Yumia in our preview.

Reviews Have Poured In

Atelier Yumia reviews have begun to trickle in since the embargo ended. It currently has a very respectable 80 OpenCritic Top Critic average with 74% of outlets recommending the title. "Atelier Yumia is a strong entry in the beloved JRPG franchise," said GameRant's Katelyn Kivel, who gave this title a 9/10 score in their review.. "Despite a few growing pains, it adopts the cozy and niche franchise into something more digestible for a wider audience thanks to a well-executed open-world format, modern takes on iconic features, and an engaging, untraditional story."

Another outlet, TechRaptor, however, gave the game a disappointing 5.5/10 score with its review. "Open world Atelier could still work, but Atelier Yumia does a bad job at realising this idea," the outlet said. "A generic story, dumbed down alchemy, and lacking open world all lead to a middling RPG." Despite this, overall critical reception to Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land seems to be positive, even if it has an overly long name.

The first Atelier game was launched in 1997 and has been a fun series for RPG fans since then.

This Atelier entry launches on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 21. It will be the first game in the series to be available on an Xbox system. Koei Tecmo is also launching Ninja Gaiden 4 later this year.