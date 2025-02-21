The Atelier series has been around for about 28 years and released almost as many games. The newest entry, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, is game number 26. The longevity of the series is based on evolving with current gaming trends enough to stay relevant to modern audiences, but also remaining true to its core elements to make it feel unique among other RPGs. Hallmarks of Atelier include an emphasis on combat and exploration, but the most distinct feature is the synthesis system using an Atelier. The newest upcoming entry introduces a new protagonist, Yumia, who will bring her own unique touches to the world of Atelier.

Forbidden Alchemy

In the world of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, alchemy is considered evil and forbidden. Protagonist Yumia Leissfeldt and her companions seek the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire, which once upon a time was a prosperous land, thriving due to alchemy. The memories of the once great empire are lost to history, which Yumia seeks to uncover. This journey will take her across a ruined continent as she attempts to forge her own path while uncovering the mysteries of the cataclysm that destroyed Aladiss. It appears this will be a journey of great enlightenment for Yumia, both about the history of Aladiss and of her own personal growth.

It wouldn't be an Atelier game without the Atelier, and in this new entry, alchemy is done by using mana. The basic idea is the same as what was in previous entries, but a few changes have been implemented. Every synthesizable item can include up to five Alchemy Cores, which influence the overall quality of the item. These can include the item quality, traits and up to three effects. When creating an item, Yumia can freely switch from one Alchemy Core to another and add different ingredients to achieve different effects. It can seem like a complicated system at first, but learning how it works and understanding how the different effects relate to others, it is possible to create extremely powerful items. During the synthesis process, mana can be released around the core and collected, which is an essential part of increasing the level of a given recipe. There's also a Simple Synthesis system, where basic exploration items can be crafted with just the ingredients and a little bit of energy.