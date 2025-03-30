Koei Tecmo's Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land is now officially the fastest-selling entry in the series so far, beating out the beloved Ryza trilogy. The Japanese games publisher has confirmed via social media that the latest installment in the franchise has sold over 300,000 copies.

Atelier Yumia Sells Well

After publishing an expansive free demo and gaining critical praise across the board, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land has sold more than 300,000 copies since its debut on March 21. Koei Tecmo confirmed the news via X on Friday. Those who check out the demo can transfer their save progress to the full title, possibly encouraging players to buy the Japanese RPG.