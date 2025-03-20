Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be getting crossover content with Tekken 8, according to a recently uploaded trailer from Koei Tecmo on Thursday. During the trailer A slime with a Heihachi-like beard is thrown off a mountain cliff by Yumia, spoofing the infamous ending scenes that Heihachi and his son Kazuya have throughout Tekken history, in which one is thrown off into lava.

Yumia drops slime Heihachi into the abyss in Tekken 8 collaboration trailer.

The Tekken 8 Content to Expect, Revealed

The official Atelier website has given more details after the trailer revealed very little. It says there will be "special collaborative content including costumes, special skills and accessories which will be available as free DLC at a later date." The special skills sound fascinating, as we could see some of the Atelier Yumia characters performing a Spinning Demon Tsunami Kick or an impressive ten-hit combo that Kazuya performs in Tekken and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you look at the official artwork from Benitama for this unexpected collaboration, Tekken 8 newcomer Reina appears behind the protagonist Yumia. She could possibly inspire a costume for one of the characters to wear. Unfortunately, it seems the iconic music from the Tekken series won't make an appearance in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisoned Land. Additionally, Bandai Namco hasn't announced any Atelier Yumia characters or other content in Tekken 8 as of the time of writing. It would be interesting to see what an alchemist could do against the likes of Xiaoyu and Paul.

Clive from Final Fantasy XVI is a third-party character in Tekken 8 as DLC.

Latest Atelier Receives Praise

Currently, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is at an 80 OpenCritic Top Critic Average with 77% of outlets recommending the RPG. Our sister site GameRant gave the game an impressive 9/10 score in its review. "Atelier Yumia is truly a new moment in the storied and accomplished franchise, taking the slow direction the series had been going in a massive leap," said the article. "Setting out to find Yumia’s new atelier—a workshop alchemists use as their home base—feels like the moment the player leaves the Great Plateau in [The] Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

If you haven't bought Atelier Yumia yet, you can try out a demo. It gives you an overview of the gameplay you can expect as it throws you into the beginning of the game. You can carry over your save progress into the full title if you decide to purchase it.