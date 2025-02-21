The Atelier franchise has been around for about 28 years and has released almost as many games. There isn't any sign of slowing down, as the newest title, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, is scheduled for release next month. After viewing a presentation that provided an overview of what we could expect in the upcoming game and spending some time playing it, Hardcore Gamer was given the opportunity of sitting down with Gust president and Atelier Yumina producer, Junzo Hosoi.

World Building

[Hardcore Gamer] Coming off of that presentation there were a few things that stood out, but it seems like this new building system got a lot of attention. Can we start with an overview of how that will work?

[Junzo Hosoi] The building system is an area we’ve put a lot of thought into. Not only can you build your own base, but you can also do a lot of customizing or just use the pre-made items that are already in the catalog. You can also build a park out of the building system, but there's a limit on how much you can do based on furnishing costs, but up until that is reached you can do anything. There is a comfort level for furniture, which can lead to benefits during exploration, such as granting additional effects. We are considering doing a free update once the game is released to improve the building system.

This is the first time we’re mentioning this. Yesterday there was a conversation with the director where we are considering adding a free update on the building system that includes additional stories and also adding more building areas.