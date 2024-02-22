Key Takeaways June 2024 will be big for gaming releases with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance both debuting on the same day.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will offer fans two different story paths, new characters, and enhancements to gameplay.

Pre-orders for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance open on Feb 27, with digital and physical options available for all platforms except for Switch, which will limited to physical-only at first.

It's been clear for a while that March is going to be a big month for releases in 2024. Games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, Alone in the Dark and Dragon's Dogma 2 will all be released in short order, likely making the next few weeks a bit expensive for those who don't want to miss anything. However, it's looking more and more like June 2024 is vying for the major release crown. Not only will Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree finally make its debut on June 21, but a major expansion for Shin Megami Tensei V, titled "Vengeance," will also be arriving too, and on the same day no less.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be coming to all major platforms this time, not just the Switch, making it the first time fans who don't happen to own Nintendo's hybrid handheld will be able to play the series' latest entry. Those who already own the initial version on Switch will likely want to give this one a look too, as it's not just a mere re-release. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be adding more story, areas, enemies, music and enhancements to gameplay in a few key ways.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features two stories offering very different experiences.

Upon starting up Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, players will be given a choice between two story paths. The first, "The Canon of Creation," will take them through the story the game originally released with. The other choice, "the Canon of Vengeance," will confront players with an entirely new tale, one that introduces new characters and a mysterious contingent of demons known as the "Qadistu." Players will also get access to a new dungeon and map by choosing this route. Both routes feature improvements to Shin Megami Tensei V's battle system, better field exploration and new demon experiences.

Fans interested in getting their hands on a physical copy can pre-order one for the platform of their choice starting on February 27. No extras for the physical version have been announced so far, but it likely wouldn't be too much of a stretch to expect a deluxe version to be revealed some time soon. Switch pre-orders will only be available physically at first, but details for digital pre-orders will apparently be coming soon. Of course, digital pre-orders for PlayStation, Xbox and PC will be available from the start.

Again, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 21. Those unfamiliar with the game and how it differs from Persona, its spin-off series, should absolutely make sure to check out our review and see if it's a challenge they want to take on.

