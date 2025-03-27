Publisher SEGA and their subsidiary ATLUS have announced a new remaster of a classic PS2 title in their lineup. This time the companies are bringing back Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army under the new title of "RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army." It'll be possible to enjoy the experience on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) or PlayStation 4 once it launches on June 19.

A Classic Shin Megami Tensei Spin-off Returns

Raidou is a spin-off of the Shin Megami Tensei series and it also has a sequel on the PlayStation 2. With real-time action combat, the experience significantly differs from other titles in the franchise and even its predecessors that used the Devil Summoner moniker, which included the original Soul Hackers.

The game tells the story of Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, an apprentice detective who has the ability to summon demons. One day, he receives an odd job request as a heiress asks him to kill her. After she's mysteriously kidnapped, the protagonist must now explore the vibrant Capital and the Dark Realm that's connected to it.

The announcement of the remaster came in a trailer for the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The announcement video showcases various bits of gameplay and relevant characters to the story with English voice-acting. The full game has English and Japanese voices as options.

Not only did they give an early look at how the remaster improves the graphics for the new release, but they have also revealed multiple enhancements. The list includes new quality of life features and content that was not available in the original version.

In the original game, Raidou could only count on the help of one demon to fight the enemies. Now, it'll be possible to use two of them for help and Raidou may learn special skills to hit enemies' weaknesses, making it easier to enjoy the battles. Raidou's new skills include Devil's Bane, which allows him to do a strong strike when the enemy is weak, and the multi-enemy-wide hit Spirit Slash.

Various other additions were made to make the whole experience feel smoother and more modern as well. For instance, it's now possible to lock on during battles, all ally demons in the party gain experience rather than only the active partner, multiple versions of the same demon can be recruited and registered, there's an autosave option and many other changes. There's even a Sleuth difficulty mode for players who want to take it easy with the combat and makes it impossible to reach a game over screen.

A more in-depth look at the game was showcased in a separate video. There, ATLUS discusses story and gameplay details, the Raidou series, the remaster enhancements with a graphical comparison between the versions and even an interview with the director about the project.

Players interested in getting RAIDOU Remastered can already pre-order it on Steam or the consoles' digital stores. The game costs $49.99 in its standard edition and there's also a digital deluxe one with content that would otherwise be sold as DLC, like guest demons.