You've woken up in a bunker with no memory of who you are or how you've gotten there. You have no supplies, no skills, and no idea what to do next. What is a wandering amnesiac to do in a retro-futuristic British wasteland?

If you're struggling with making your way through the world of Atomfall (or you just want some extra pointers on how to spice things up), look no further. We know all the best ways to ensure your time inside (and outside) the Interchange isn't wasted.

9 You Can Disable Patrol Alarms

Stealthy is best

In Skethermore, there are a ton of patrols scattered across the map, the majority of which can be found behind fences of proximity alarms as far as the eye can see. Getting close isn't an option (especially with all those landmines), so what should you do?

The answer is simple: shoot those big yellow loudspeakers attached to the alarms to disable them. Your gunshots will most likely make too much noise, but thankfully the Bow gets the job done in two fully-charged shots. Just be sure you're out of sight of any guards.

8 There Are Multiple Ways to Solve Anything

It's up to you!

Whether it be finding a new tool, getting into a certain area of the map, or even completing the final task of the game, there is almost always a second (or third, or fourth) way to go about completing your tasks.

Most tools can be found in the open world, or can be bartered for with NPCs. Manuals for unlocking skills and recipes appear in multitudes throughout the map, so you can rest assured that you'll eventually come across everything you'll need if you follow the tips and leads.

7 Mechs Have Easy Weak Spots

Down with the Toasterheads