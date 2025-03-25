Atomfall, like many RPGs, has quite a few dark areas that you'll end up exploring. If you followed the instructions to first set up the game when you launch it, then those dark areas will be tough to explore with the help of a flashlight, or torch, as it's called in-game. Luckily, you can pick up a torch fairly early on in the game if you know where to go.

Related Review: Atomfall Does Rebellion's attempt at breaking into the survival-crafting space "fall" flat?

When it comes to the flashlight, you have a few options for picking one up. One is more certain than the other, but requires you to have items to trade for. Then, the other option is more based on luck.

Where to Get a Flashlight