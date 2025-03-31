Atomfall gives you a system that you can use to upgrade abilities through the Skill Point menu, but the lack of experience bars or gains can make it unclear as to how you actually get points to spend in that menu. Instead, you need to pick up a particular item that you can find throughout each region in Atomfall. Unfortunately, those items are easy to miss if you aren't actively looking for them.

Skill points are a currency in Atomfall that you pick up through a specific item, which then lets you use them to purchase upgrades in the Skill Point menu. Each upgrade category starts with three available options that cost an increasing amount of skill points, but you can unlock additional options as you play. As an example, injecting yourself with Dr. Holder's inoculation unlocks upgrades regarding infection resistance in your Skill Point menu without you needing to spend any points to get them.

How to Get Skill Points