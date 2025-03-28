Your first major quest chain in Atomfall revolves around getting into the Interchange, which is a government facility that's the center of attention for multiple groups in the area, many of whom were unable to find its entrance before dying. As a result, you can find multiple leads with the potential to take you to the Interchange, which gives you some level of control regarding how you decide to approach these initial quests.

Since there's a lot to explore, you might end up distracted by side tasks and end up in Wyndham Village instead first. However, you can get to the Interchange rather early in the game, but you might need to do some fighting while on your way.

Finding the Entrance to the Interchange