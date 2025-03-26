Atomfall has caches hidden around the map, but you'll need a metal detector if you want to find them. While the metal detector itself is rather easy to get, using it can become frustrating. This is because, as of right now, there's not much leniency given for when you dig near a cache.

You almost need to be exactly on top of its location to successfully dig it up, which is inconvenient at best since the detector can make it seem like the item is closer than it truly is. However, it's good to know that this feature can be a bit finicky before you get started.

While that will hopefully be addressed in a patch, you can still learn how to get and use the metal detector, and work on finding the caches that are hidden throughout the regions.

How to Get the Metal Detector