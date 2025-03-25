You'll interact with multiple traders in Atomfall, but the first and easiest one to access is Molly. She's in the first region that you enter once you leave the bunker that you begin the game inside, and that means that you can head straight to her if you want. However, grabbing some items before you visit her makes talking to her more worthwhile, since it then allows you to trade with her for items that are harder to find.

Since there's not a currency in Atomfall that takes the place of money or gold like other games tend to have, you have to rely on the barter system if you want to purchase items from a trader. Because of that, it's good to collect items that you don't want to use, if only to trade them later.

Where to Find Molly

If you stop and talk to the guy right outside the bunker you start the game inside, he'll point you towards Molly, which results in a point of interest being marked on your map. You can also tell Molly that he sent you, and she'll tell you that a friend of his is also her friend. As the first trader you find, Molly has some incredibly useful items you can buy, and you can find plenty of supplies in her inventory. The biggest reward you get from Molly is a new lead on the Interchange, which is the subject of your first main quest.

How to Trade

When you go into the trading menu, you'll see your inventory on the left and what you have available to use for bartering. On the right, you have the trader's inventory. The important part of this menu is the scale in the center. To make a successful trade, the scale needs to be balanced.

If it's tilted too far towards the trader's side, then it's going to be difficult to get them to agree to the trade. If it's tilted towards your side, it's more likely that the trader will agree to the trade, as they're receiving more than they're giving you. When the "Complete Trade" button lights up and makes a sound, then you can go through with your offer to purchase items in Atomfall.