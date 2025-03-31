Atomfall gives you multiple options regarding the way you find an escape from the Lake District. Once you decide on an ending path, it's a surprisingly quick journey to the end of the game. This also means that you can take the time needed to do multiple playthroughs and explore every available ending. Among them all, the Mother Jago ending is especially unique.

Mother Jago is one of several traders you can find and barter with in Atomfall. She's also fairly easy to pick up a lead for once you step into Casterfell Woods, as she has notes scattered around and stuck on trees to lead you right to her. From that, it takes a few quests to reach a potential ending for the game.

Where to Find Mother Jago

You don't need a lead to find Mother Jago, but finding one will let you mark her location on your map, making the journey there easier. She's located by the Old Mine in Casterfell Woods, which is in the northern section of the region's map. To arrive at Casterfell, you can either follow the road in Slatten Dale to the north, or you can enter Wyndham Village and leave for Casterfell from there. You might run into some druids or outlaws on your way to Mother Jago, but there aren't that many enemies in her area, so you should be relatively safe.

Mother Jago's Book and Offering

Overall, Mother Jago's quests feel straightforward. There also aren't too many of them, so the chain goes by quickly. Your first quest with Mother Jago is one that you need to do even if you don't want to get her ending, because it gives you the recipe for a tonic that you need to survive restoring power to Data Center A in the Interchange.

For her first quest, Mother Jago tells you about the location of her Strange Tonic recipe, and she'd be grateful if you picked up her book from the same area while you're at it. For this, you need to head to the Castle Ruins. Entering through the church doors makes it easier to get to the room with her items. Go upstairs, then you'll find a room tucked away in what looks like an area that was once a courtyard. This room has a table with her book on it, and the recipe is on a cabinet in the same room, next to a bowl that has the number of spores needed to craft it.

After you return and give Mother Jago the book, she'll ask you to make an offering to a wicker statue in the Speaking Cave. She gives you an item that will keep the druids from attacking you at this point, so you shouldn't have many issues heading to the cave and leaving the offering. The entrance to the Speaking Cave isn't far from the Castle Ruins, and the area is small, so finding the statue inside won't take long. Leave the offering, then it's time for the next quest.

Finding the Growth Stimulant and Mother Jago's Ending

From here, you have two main tasks left to do for Mother Jago's ending, and both take place in the Interchange. First, you need to find the Growth Stimulant in the Medical Tunnels, which means you need to restore power to Data Center C and A. However, you need to drink the Strange Tonic when getting ready to power up Data Center A if you want to survive this task. Pick up the church cellar key in the Medical Wing, then use it to find Dr. Holder in Wyndham Village. This leads to him giving you his keycard, which gets you into the Medical Tunnels in the Interchange.

Return to the Interchange and use the keycard to open the elevator area, then drop through it. The Sample One that Dr. Holder wants is in the auditorium, then the serum is in the tunnels, having been moved by an employee when the Interchange was declining into chaos. Both items take some puzzle-solving to reach, as you need to unlock each important area by finding keys or restoring power to those areas. In the Tunnels, you reach some large plants you fight, and after encountering them, you stick on the left to arrive at the location where you find the Growth Stimulant on the ground.

From here, you get a new quest to give the serum to Oberon. Before you can complete this objective you need:

All Data Centers and the Central Processor are back online

Dr. Garrow's Signal Redirector

These tasks open the gate to Oberon, which leads to the Windscale Plant area. Go through the tunnels to reach the Oberon Dig Site with the help of Tonics. Give the Growth Stimulant to Oberon, then head back to the Castle Ruins, but not through the church doors this time. Instead, you want to enter the tunnel, which takes you to an opening where a Druid Priestess should be if you haven't killed her already. Mother Jago is standing where she was, and speaking with her leads you to one of multiple Atomfall endings.