Atomfall is all about exploration, and what good would a game about exploring be without its fair share of secrets and easter eggs to uncover?

Related Atomfall: 10 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Our best suggestions on how to survive inside (and outside) of the Interchange in Atomfall.

We've found a bunch of different references and hidden details scattered throughout the open world outside the Interchange, and some of them are worthy of tracking down and discovering for yourself.

10 The Great War Memorial

With a bit of WWII thrown in the

In the center of the peaceful Wyndham Village is The Green, a delightful little patch of grass with a gazebo and this finely-sculpted stone structure.

Upon closer inspection, players will discover that this is a monument to the soldiers from Wyndham that gave their lives in World War I. There's even an informational pamphlet on the edge of the statue for players to read, breaking down the historically accurate phenomenon of "Pals battalions" from Britain in the World Wars.

9 War of the Worlds

A work of "fiction"