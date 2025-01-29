Despite releasing to a mixed reception from both fans and critics alike, Atomic Heart gets another DLC expansion today with the release of “Enchantment Under the Sea.” Fans and those looking for something close to an immersive sim who decide to take the plunge will once more find themselves in the topsy-turvy realm of Facility 3826, with new weapons and abilities to try and a new area to explore.

Specifically, they’ll be going to the Neptune Research Center, where there’s almost certainly another monstrous result of the facility’s out-of-control experiments waiting for them. Though, with everything P-3 has already been through, it’ll likely just be an experience akin to yet another day on the job.

Those who made it to the end of Atomic Heart know that it ended on a depressing, even borderline apocalyptic note. P-3 is put out of commission, and a new enemy emerges, one that’s capable of threatening the entire world. Yet, it seems that not all is lost. There may yet be a way to put things right, and it lies somewhere deep within the Facility 3826’s Neptune Research Center.

Players will also have opportunities to return to familiar locations such as the flying city of Chelomy, all of which have drastically changed since they were last seen at the beginning of Atomic Heart. Chelomy in particular is under new management with a formerly friendly AI at its helm.

Players can now change things up with new weapons and glove abilities.

It seems that players will still have plenty of robots to fight in Enchantment Under the Sea, but not the weak, basic models they saw before. No, the enemy has been busy making upgrades to their forces and further reinforced them with large numbers of aquatic mutants. There’s also the colossal MOR-4Y hanging out somewhere in the waters surrounding the Neptune Research Center.

Fortunately, however, P-3 can get a few new weapons and upgrades of his own to help even the playing field. The first is a new hammer called the “Thunderclap,” which boosts its deadly impacts with a powerful electric current. He’ll also be able to pick up the KM-4 Kuzmich, a double-barrel shotgun that allows users to customize the spread.

As for new abilities, players should be able to quickly get their hands on the Blaze and Whip glove upgrades. Upon incorporating Blaze into their arsenal, players will gain the ability to toss fireballs that deal both direct and area-of-effect damage to enemies. Meanwhile, getting the Whip upgrade will enable a host of grapple abilities. These include quick dodges, grappling up to hard-to-reach places, and pulling oneself toward enemies for quick finishers.

Atomic Heart’s base weapons and abilities were already kind of out there, so it should be interesting to see where the developers go with these new additions.

P-3 won’t be on his own as he makes his way through each facility either. Rather, he’ll be accompanied by one of Dr. Sechenov’s twin robots, which will both help him get to where he needs to go and possibly assist in combat. Indeed, it seems there’s much more happening underneath the waves than on the surface, eh?