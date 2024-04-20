Avatar World is a 2023 role-playing mobile game featuring a vast, adorable world with numerous towns and cities. Players can create unique characters and interact freely with a wide array of items and environments. All locations in the game are accessible at no cost.
All Avatar World Codes
Listed below are all the currently known codes for Avatar World. Codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
'Codes were checked on 4/19
- PIZZANYA – Promo Code for rewards
- COLORMEOW – Promo Code for rewards
- RBSTYLE – Promo Code for rewards
- RBOWFREE – Promo Code for rewards
- RAINBGIFT – Promo Code for rewards
- CLEANCARE – Promo Code for rewards
- Thankyou – Promo Code for rewards
- MOREJELLY – Promo Code for rewards
- TOYCLUB – Promo Code for rewards
- JELLY4TOD – Promo Code for rewards
- Jellypop – Promo Code for rewards
- NALITOS – Promo Code for rewards
- ELIGAMER – Promo Code for rewards
- SOLFANS – Promo Code for rewards
- LUNATICOS – Promo Code for rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Avatar World
Redeeming codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Avatar World
- Open the "Promo Codes" tab in Avatar World to access the code redemption window.
- Type in your code to claim rewards. Refer to the provided list of codes.