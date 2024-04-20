Avatar World is a 2023 role-playing mobile game featuring a vast, adorable world with numerous towns and cities. Players can create unique characters and interact freely with a wide array of items and environments. All locations in the game are accessible at no cost.

All Avatar World Codes

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Avatar World. Codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/19

PIZZANYA – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards COLORMEOW – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards RBSTYLE – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards RBOWFREE – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards RAINBGIFT – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards CLEANCARE – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards Thankyou – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards MOREJELLY – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards TOYCLUB – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards JELLY4TOD – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards Jellypop – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards NALITOS – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards ELIGAMER – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards SOLFANS – Promo Code for rewards

– Promo Code for rewards LUNATICOS – Promo Code for rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Avatar World

Redeeming codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.