Located in the Sparrowhawks district of Paradis in the first chapter of Avowed, A Lady Never Tells is one of the faster, but more interesting side quests. It features a not-so-damsel in distress and a shipment of supplies that have been taken.

Accepting the Quest

Depending on where you are in the story, and whether you were able to convince some Sparrowhawks to stop harassing a shopkeep, this side quest might not be immediately available to you. If the Sparrowhawks aren’t welcome to your company, they will attack on sight, meaning this quest will be difficult to start, especially considering it’s located in the middle of their controlled district.

Regardless, talk to a Concerned Courtesan who is being harassed by some Sparrowhawks, and she will inform you that the bathhouse nearby is in need of some help retrieving some stolen merchandise. Head over to the bathhouse and talk to the owner, Giuliana, who obviously has her guard up given your Aedyran heritage.

It would seem Giuliana is waiting for some “supplies” that never showed up, and she wants you to go hunt them down for her. Unfortunately, she refuses to let you know what’s in her shipment, making things even more suspicious.

Tracking Down the Supplies