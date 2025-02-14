A god’s wrath is an impactful force in the world of Avowed, as there are various to speak of, some good and some vengeful. For one shrine in the Naku Tedek Grounds, they have unfortunately lost a rare relic that one wouldn’t want to part with. Instead of seeking vengeance, the quest-giver simply wants the item returned and the thief unharmed. Whether or not that’s the outcome of the quest isn’t entirely up to him, unfortunately.

Accepting the Quest

The Naku Tedek Grounds are found on a small cliff-side island southwest of Fior mes Iverno. This stands a large graveyard for the fallen, but also a place of worship that will come into play significantly later on in the story.

Upon entering the holy grounds, you will be able to meet with Luminous Alfons. Upon approaching him, he immediately expects the worst, as he tells you to take whatever you want but do not destroy anything in the process. Unfortunately, Alfons has been robbed recently.

Speaking to him, Alfons will explain that a bandit came into the shrine and held a knife to his throat. Thankfully, our Luminous was able to escape the encounter with his life, but in the process, the bandit stole a reliquary of Saint Waidwen. He explains that the bandit made his way to the west, and while he was spared a ticket to the afterlife, he worries a Godlike approach might make him do something drastic. Like a true saint, he wishes no bloodshed to come of the bandit, but to retrieve the relic nonetheless.

Finding the Bandit