One aspect of Avowed is just how open the adventure is to players. Some encounters may vary more drastically than others; it’s all a matter of what you say and what you do. Dialogue choices are a key component to games such as this, as alienating the wrong person can lead to some drastic decision on an NPC’s part, while others may be frustrated with how you carry yourself in the world.

The Animancy Method

During the main story, you will come across a quest called The Animancy Method given to you by the head researcher at the tower in Fior mes Iverno. His device isn’t working correctly, but one thing might jump start it: the heart of Adragan. This is a heart said to be deep in the forest where the Delemgan reside. These are essentially ents, but more human-like in their features and size. Little mushroom-like creatures also roam the land, popping out of the ground when necessary, and there are some angry bears, as well.

All of these creatures stand in the way of obtaining the Adragan Heart, but be warned, if you engage with them, it might cause more problems down the road.

Avoiding Combat

Close

Upon teleporting to the Delemgan Glade Beacon, you will need to cross a broken-down bridge to get to the Queen’s domain. This is where the trouble will start. Anything before this area is free game, but as soon as you cross this invisible barrier, you run the risk of annoying the queen.

This is because, if you kill any of her subjects, be it the Delemgan or the Nudgecaps that roam around the area, the queen will not look upon you favorably. This means that you will need to sneak by every enemy in order to get to the queen’s structure in order to talk to her, but this isn’t an easy task.

The easiest way to do this is once you’re across the bridge, head up to the left, but be warned, there are a couple of Delemgan and Nudgecaps in the destroyed building. If you’re able to avoid their gaze, there is a large broken structure you can climb up, and on the other side is a small purple treasure chest to open, and a good view of the queen’s residence.