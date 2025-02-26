You’re deep in the world of Avowed, standing at the edge of a crumbling ruin, staring down a beast twice your size. Your health is low, your stamina’s drained, and — oh no — you're out of potions. You swing, you miss, and before you can blink… you’re dead. What if you knew exactly how to avoid these rookie mistakes? What if you had the inside scoop on Avowed’s best-kept secrets? That’s what this guide is for.

Related Review: Avowed A traditional RPG with a lot of charm, Obsidian Entertainment continues to impress with Avowed.

Maybe you didn’t realize selling certain weapons is the fastest way to stack gold. Maybe you’ve been ignoring an overpowered ability that could let you one-shot enemies. Or maybe you just really wish someone told you parrying doesn’t work if you’re dual-wielding. If you want to make the most of your journey, avoid brutal mistakes, and actually feel like a legend, keep reading.

8 Stockpile Those Lockpicks

If you think lockpicks are just "nice to have," think again. The Living Lands are filled with chests, secret rooms, and even hidden pathways locked behind barriers that only a lockpick can crack open. And there’s nothing worse than stumbling upon a chest radiating rare loot energy, only to realize you don’t have a single lockpick left.

Unlike potions or common supplies, lockpicks aren’t always easy to come by. Merchants don’t restock them endlessly, and dungeons won’t always have a stash lying around when you need one most. Every time you see a merchant selling lockpicks, buy as many as possible. If you’re not constantly hoarding them, you’re going to miss out on powerful weapons, rare artifacts, and even hidden lore that can change how you see the world around you.

7 Parrying Doesn’t Work When You Dual-Wield

When it comes to combat, parrying is a skill that can save your life — unless you’re dual-wielding. In Avowed, you can’t parry if both of your hands are occupied with weapons. That means if you love fighting with a blade in each hand, you have no choice but to rely on dodging.

Parrying only works if you have a free hand or a shield equipped. If you want to perfect your defensive skills, you need to practice the timing. The moment an enemy’s attack is about to connect, block at just the right time, and you’ll stagger them, leaving them wide open for a counterattack. But if you insist on dual-wielding, don’t even bother trying to parry. Focus on speed, dodging and counterstrikes instead.

6 Selling Unused Unique Weapons is the Best Way to Make Money

The truth is, not every unique weapon will align with your chosen playstyle. Instead of letting these mismatched marvels clutter your inventory, consider selling them to merchants for a handsome profit.

Holding onto every unique weapon “just in case” is a rookie mistake. Sell what you don’t need, get rich, and invest in things that actually make a difference — like better armor , rare spell scrolls, or a mountain of health potions. If you’re sitting on a pile of unique weapons you never use, you’re basically leaving money on the table.

5 Unlock Ranger Abilities for Stealthy, One-Hit Kills

If you love taking down enemies before they even know you’re there, you need to unlock abilities like Shadowing Beyond and Marksmanship. Shadowing Beyond lets you turn invisible, giving you the perfect setup for an ambush. Marksmanship boosts your ranged attack power, letting you land devastating shots that can outright kill enemies in one hit.

If you have ever wished you had just a split second longer to line up that perfect headshot, Steady Aim will make it happen. So instead of charging headfirst into battle like some tank, you can eliminate threats before they even know they’re in danger.

4 Giatta is The Best Companion to Have by Your Side

If you love staying alive (which I assume you do), Giatta is the best ally you can have by your side. She’s not just a healer — she’s your team’s lifeline, bodyguard, and magical combat medic all in one. Whether you're taking on swarms of enemies or facing off against a terrifying boss, she keeps you in the fight when everyone else would be kissing the dirt. You meet her during The Animancy Method quest, and if you’re smart, you’ll recruit her as soon as possible.

Related How to Recruit Elowe to be a Spy in Avowed Finding the right person for the job can be difficult, but all it really takes is the right dialogue for the right person.

She’s not about brute strength — no swinging around a giant axe or setting everything on fire. Instead, she keeps everyone alive when things go south. No need to stop mid-fight to chug potions — she’s got you covered! Healing is great, but preventing damage is even better. That’s where Giatta’s Barrier skill comes in. She gives everyone a temporary shield that absorbs incoming damage. Basically, she turns your entire team into tankier versions of themselves.

3 You Can Gain More Stamina by Increasing Your Resolve Attribute

In Avowed, stamina is your lifeline. It's what lets you swing your sword, block incoming attacks, and dodge out of harm's way. So running out of stamina in the heat of battle is no fun. That's where the Resolve attribute comes in. By investing points into Resolve, you directly increase your maximum stamina. This means more energy for those intense combat moments and less downtime catching your breath.

Plus, a higher Resolve doesn't just bulk up your stamina; it also enhances the efficiency of your Second Wind ability, giving you a better health boost when you're on the brink. Starting out, you'll allocate points to your attributes, including Resolve. As you progress and level up, you'll get more points to distribute. Prioritizing Resolve ensures your stamina pool grows, keeping pace with tougher challenges. And if you're looking for an extra edge, keep an eye out for gear like the Eothasian Boots, which boosts Resolve or directly adds to your stamina.

2 Complete Side Quests as Soon as Possible to Gain XP Fast

The best way to pile up that sweet XP isn’t just following the main quest like a lost puppy — it’s taking every side quest you can get your hands on. In fact, if you push too far into the main quest, you can permanently lose access to some of the side quests.

Related Avowed: Home Sweet Home Quest Guide Sometimes moving out of your parent's house is the right thing to do, and what better time than when they turn into mindless Dreamthrall.

By the time you hit areas such as Galawain's Tusks, side quests aren’t just giving you XP — they’re drowning you in it. So, next time you see a side quest pop up, don’t think twice. Take it, complete it, and reap the rewards.