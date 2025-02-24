In Avowed, survival isn’t just about how hard you hit — it’s about how well you can take a hit and keep going. And that’s where armors come in. Armor in Avowed isn’t just about protection — it’s a statement. It tells your enemies who you are before you even lift a finger. Are you the unbreakable juggernaut, laughing off blows? Or the elusive trickster, impossible to pin down, striking and vanishing like a ghost?

But there are over 100 armors in Avowed, so the big question is: how do they stack against each other? Some armors will make you a god on the battlefield, while others… well, let’s just say they are not worth wearing. That’s why we’re cutting through the clutter and ranking the absolute best armors in Avowed — the ones that don’t just protect you, but elevate you.

10 Trickster’s Cuirass

Perfect for Those Who Value Speed and Stealth

This isn’t just light armor. It’s a second skin for the cunning, the quick, the untouchable. You don’t wear it to take hits — you wear it to make sure you’re never in the same place when the blade falls. Wearing this, you’ll move faster when crouched, slipping through the battlefield like a ghost with a 30% boost to sneak speed.

If you prefer fighting with finesse rather than brute strength, you’ll appreciate the +40 Maximum Essence. If you want this elusive masterpiece, you won’t have to scour forgotten ruins or pry it from the cold hands of a legendary foe. Instead, just take a trip to Thirdborn and visit The Dead Swordfish. There, you’ll find Cinzia, a merchant who knows the value of quality armor. Slide 13,000 Coins across the table, and the Trickster’s Cuirass is yours. No riddles, no battles—just a simple exchange.

9 Vailian Breastplate

Allows You to Dart Through Enemy Lines or Stand Firm Against Oncoming Attacks

The Vailian Breastplate isn’t some legendary relic locked behind an ancient curse. Nope, it’s just sitting there, waiting for someone bold enough to claim it. Make your way to Fior Mes Iverno– It’s a lively place filled with Vailian culture, so don’t get too distracted by the scenery. Find the Vidarro Family Mansion and head to the second floor and check the shelf in the bedroom.

With the Quickness enchantment — a +20% boost to movement speed — you’ll be darting around the battlefield with ease. While others are trudging through combat, you’re gracefully dodging attacks, repositioning quickly and and making your foes look foolish. But don’t let the speed fool you — this armor knows how to take a hit. At its base Fine quality, you get 18% total damage reduction. And if you’re the type to chase perfection, you can upgrade it all the way to Legendary +3, boosting that additional damage reduction up to +89.

8 Eothasian Breastplate

Heavy Defense, Passive Healing Boosts, and Extra Protection in Daylight

When it comes to protection, the Eothasian Breastplate is just as good as the Vailian Breastplate, but it’s also got that healing power that you can’t do without. This armor boosts all healing you receive by 20%. That means every sip of a potion, every healing spell, and every second out of combat just works better for you.

To get your hands on the Eothasian Breastplate, you have got to work for it. You will have to solve some puzzles and defeat Ulrask and his gang of the undead. All in all, the Eothasian Breastplate gives you heavy defense, passive healing boosts, and extra protection in daylight.

7 Tranton Family Brigandine

Solid Defense and a Boost for Your Allies

With 25% total damage reduction and a +32 bonus to flat damage reduction, you’re going to feel unstoppable wearing the Tranton Family Brigandine. Seriously, enemies will swing at you, and you’ll barely feel a scratch. Thanks to the Familial Bonds enchantment, your party gets +20% extra damage just by standing near you. You don’t just survive — you make sure your entire squad thrives.

If you want the Tranton Family Brigandine, you’re going to have to take it by force. Make your way to the Overgrown Homestead and meet Big Wylie Tranton. And by “meet,” I mean “fight to the death.” Wylie isn’t just going to hand over his family’s prized armor because you said please.

6 Pauper’s Plate

Solid Damage Reduction, Enhanced Constitution, and Shock Resistance

This armor might sound like something a broke mercenary would wear, but don’t let the name fool you. The Pauper’s Plate is tough, reliable, and built for survival. Right from the get-go, you get 25% damage reduction and +7 flat damage reduction. Thanks to its Unfazed by Adversity enchantment, you get a +2 boost to Constitution, making you harder to kill.

Alright, so you’re sold on this heavy armor. Now, where do you get it? Go to The Wildwoods in the Emerald Stair Region, and somewhere in this lush landscape, there’s a collapsed treehouse sitting on a cliff. That’s your target.

5 Steel Garrote Plate

Punishes Anyone Who Strikes You

If you’re looking for armor that not only offers top-notch protection but also dishes out some damage, the Steel Garrote Plate is for you. It makes you borderline unkillable. The Steel Garrote Plate slashes incoming damage by 30% and adds a fat +4 flat damage reduction. Basically, smaller hits will feel like a light breeze, and even big attacks won’t knock you down so easily.

But there’s a trade-off. Because this armor is so ridiculously powerful, it comes with a -50 stamina and -50 essence penalty. Yeah, you’ll have a little less juice for running around and spellcasting, but honestly? Who cares when you’re an immovable wall of steel? Now for the million-gold question—where do you get this heavy armor? You’ll need to head to Ruinous Cavern. Once inside, keep going until you hit a big chamber full of spiders. Right in the middle, you’ll find a fallen Aedyran soldier. Loot their body, and boom—you now own one of the best armor sets in the game.

4 Death Knight Armor

Heal Every Time You Take a Hit