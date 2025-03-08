In Avowed, your journey through the Living Lands isn’t just about magic, monsters, and mayhem. It’s about who you bring along for the ride. The companions in this game aren’t just walking stat boosts or emotionless quest-givers. They’ve got personalities, skills and opinions — lots of opinions. Some will save your life in battle, some will challenge your beliefs, and a few will make you wonder if teaming up with them was the best idea.

So, who’s the best companion? Who’s the worst? And who falls somewhere in between? That’s what you will find out in this list ranking every single companion in Avowed, from the ultimate ride-or-die allies to the ones you might not really need.

4 Yatzli

Powerful Wizard, But Not Suitable for Taking Hits

Yatzli is what you call a glass cannon. She can dish out some of the most powerful attacks in the game, but she’s not built to take hits. If enemies start targeting her, things can go south fast. That means you’ll need to keep an eye on her, and position her wisely. Yatzli is not built for hand-to-hand combat. If she gets surrounded, she goes from “unleashing arcane devastation” to “mildly panicked wizard in serious trouble.”

Her Essence Explosion move is my favorite thing about her. It’s an area-of-effect blast that deals massive damage to anything unfortunate enough to be nearby. It’s the kind of spell that clears rooms and leaves scorched earth in its wake.

3 Marius

Ranger Who Tracks Down Elusive Targets

Marius is the kind of guy you want on your side when things get wild. A grizzled Mountain ranger with years of experience tracking, hunting, and probably scaring the life out of his enemies. You first meet him in Paradis’ Underbelly, during the An Untimely End quest. He’s deep in a heated exchange with Maili and Caldurn. These two are giving him grief, but if you flex a little diplomatic muscle — especially with the Noble Scion dialogue option — they’ll back off, and you can get down to business. Tell Marius you need a tracker, and he’ll agree to join you.

Once Marius is in your party, prepare for some serious battlefield control. He has the ability to lock enemies in place for a solid eight seconds, leaving them helpless while you dish out punishment. Then there’s “Heart Seeker,” a devastating shot that pierces through obstacles, making cover practically useless. If you tweak it right, he can hit additional enemies, deal extra damage to weakened foes, or lower the cooldown so he can keep firing away.

2 Kai

Can Take a Hit and Land One

Kai is the kind of companion who makes an entrance and leaves an impression with his face alone. You meet him during the “Message from Afar” quest, where he’s posted up with Militia Captain Cynric in Claviger’s Landing over in Dawnshore. What I love most about Kai is his signature ability, “Fire and Ire,” is exactly what it sounds like: a devastating blunderbuss shot that doesn’t just do a ton of damage but also stuns enemies and taunts them into attacking him instead of you.

Kai isn’t just about offense, though — he’s a tanky, self-sustaining powerhouse. His “Unbending Defense” makes him a nightmare to take down, letting him regenerate health while cutting incoming damage by 25%. Outside of battle, he’s got some nifty tricks, too. His “Firestarter” ability lets him burn any obstacle in your path.

1 Giatta

Boasts the Most Powerful Supportive Abilities

Giatta is a scientist first, a warrior second, and an animancer always. You cross paths with Giatta during "The Animancy Method" quest in the Emerald Stairs, and from the moment she enters the picture, it’s clear she’s operating on a whole different level. While others fight with steel or magic, Giatta wields knowledge. Her expertise in animancy—essentially soul science—makes her a unique force in the Living Lands.

In combat, Giatta is the lifeline of the party. When fights start going sideways, she steps in and makes sure your team doesn’t die horribly. Her Purification ability can heal a solid 25% of an ally’s max health in an instant. This is perfect for when your tank is getting battered or your mage is one hit away from dying. And then there’s Acceleration, which cranks up movement and attack speed turning your squad into an absolute whirlwind of destruction.