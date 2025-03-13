A great side quest isn’t just about the rewards (though, let’s not pretend we don’t love a good piece of gear). The best ones surprise you. One minute, you’re running errands. The next, you’re caught in a web of secrets, betrayal, and chaos. Some put you at a crossroad, forcing you to make tough choices while others test your combat skills, throwing you into brutal fights where only skillful spellwork and swordplay will see you through.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, the quests that make Avowed truly unforgettable, look no further. These Avowed side quests will challenge you, reward you, and leave you thinking long after the adventure is over.

8 Lost Suoles

Region: Dawnshore

Miteno has a problem, and it’s not just the rowdy streets of Shantytown, it’s thieving seagulls. These feathered bandits snatched his suolenets, and now they’re perched high above, hoarding them in their nests like shiny treasures. He’s desperate to get them back, and that’s where you come in. You are to climb, leap, and scavenge your way across rooftops to reclaim these lost medallions.

When you have all four suolenets, it’s time to return to Miteno and claim your reward. He’s so grateful that he offers you an Enchanted Suolenet—a little something with a touch of magic. If you don’t like the Enchanted Suolenet, he will offer you a Celestial Loop.

7 Precious Light

Region: Dawnshore

In Precious Light , Sapiento de Falva, an animancer in Southern Paradis, needs luminous adra to craft a plague-fighting potion. But the problem is, his shipment vanished! Your investigation will lead you to Scholar Adelgund, who points you toward Captain Trevik and his smuggler crew on Castol’s Folly. After slicing through some goons, you confront Trevik, who claims he actually stole the adra from Captain Bardatto of the Vailian Trading Company.

Now your options are: spare Trevik and confront Bardatto at The Usher’s Hand—fight her or give up the adra. Or take the adra straight to Sapiento and skip the drama. Bringing the adra back earns you The Fantastic Alembic and 300 gold.

6 Cabin Fever

Region: Dawnshore

In the Cabin Fever quest, your job is to help Dehengen, who is distressed because her cabin has been overrun by xaurips—those pesky lizard-like creatures. To start Cabin Fever, simply find and talk to Dehengen in Claviger’s Landing. She’s standing near the docks, clearly upset. Chat with her, and she’ll give you Dehengen’s Key, asking you to investigate her home in the Fractured Shore.

Using Dehengen's Key, enter the cabin and clear out the remaining xaurips. Inside, you'll discover a journal detailing Dehengen's dreams about a xaurip and a painting depicting an elf and a xaurip together. Return to Dehengen and discuss your findings. The quest ends after your conversation with Dehengen and you are blessed with a Vindictive Band that inflicts poison damage on enemies.

5 Nature vs. Nurture

Region: Emerald Stair

In Nature vs. Nurture quest, you will step into a conflict brewing in the Emerald Stair region, where farmers and xaurips are at odds over animancy equipment. Dolina will task you with investigating the xaurip disturbances. Make your way to the Grim Wetlands and locate the Fortified Xaurip Camp. Upon arrival, you'll notice the xaurips behaving unusually. Proceed to the cave atop the cliff to uncover more.

Inside the cave, you encounter Amadio, a hermit collaborating with the xaurips. He believes that the animancy equipment is causing harm and has allied with the xaurips to dismantle it. You have a choice to make here: side with Amadio or oppose his actions and choose to fight him and his xaurip allies. Your decision will influence the quest's outcome and the rewards you receive (Ring of Pain Amplification or Wolf Boots).

4 The Wasteland Courier

Region: Shatterscarp

This quest throws you into a shady delivery job with missing packages, hidden graffiti, and long-lost twin brothers. To embark on this adventure, visit Thirdborn in the Shatterscarp region and speak with Daiko. His latest shipment never arrived, and he needs someone to track it down.

In your search for the missing package you will find Aiko, Daiko’s long-lost twin. Unlike his merchant brother, Aiko deals in… let’s just say “questionable” goods. He will hand you a Suspicious Package and send you back to Thirdborn, leaving you with a big choice: deliver the Package to Daiko or report the Smuggling Operation to Tira Nui Hajime. Depending on your decision, you will either be rewarded with Thirdborn Tira Nui Badge or a Poisoner's Kit.

3 Steel Resolve

Region: Emerald Stair