In Avowed, some spells are just flashy light shows, while other spells turn you into a nightmare for enemies. The right spell isn’t just about damage — it’s about control, destruction, and style. Some let you blast entire groups to oblivion, others make you a nightmare to fight against, and a few bend the rules of combat in ways your enemies won’t see coming.

Related Every Companion in Avowed, Ranked Some companions in Avowed are lifesavers you can’t do without, while others might leave you wondering if they’re really worth the trouble.

But while some spells hit like a divine hammer, others fizzle out like a candle in a storm. That’s why we’re cutting through the fluff and diving straight into the best spells in Avowed. We’re talking about fire that engulfs the battlefield, lightning that crackles through the air, and dark sorcery that drains the very essence from your enemies.

10 Crackling Bolt

Electrocutes and Stuns Enemies

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching a bolt of pure, electric energy zigzag across the battlefield, frying everything in its path. Crackling Bolt is a spell that doesn’t just strike once and call it a day. This high voltage electricity keeps bouncing between enemies and surfaces, turning any enclosed space into a lightning-infused death trap.

What makes this spell even nastier is its ability to stun foes in its wake. You’re not just zapping them; you’re leaving them paralyzed, their bodies crackling with residual energy as they struggle to recover.

9 Corrosive Siphon

Poisons Enemies and Heals You Based on the Damage Dealt

If your health bar is looking embarrassingly low, and your enemies are grinning like they’ve already won, the joke’s on them if you’ve got Corrosive Siphon. When you cast the Corrosive Siphon, a beam of energy latches onto your target, steadily poisoning them over time. They take damage, their health ticks down, and yours ticks up. And normally, healing spells are wasted if your health is full. But not this one! If you’re at max HP, Corrosive Siphon gives you extra, temporary health.

The next level is when you hit enemies with Corrosive Siphon, they freeze in place. That’s right, no running, no dodging—just standing there helplessly as you suck the life out of them like a vampire. To get this spell, you’ll need to reach Level 5 in the Wizard Ability Tree. Then, just spend some Ability Points, and the Corrosive Siphon is yours. But there’s one catch: you’ll need a grimoire that contains the spell. Keep an eye out for the Grimoire of Entropy and Beothel’s Grimoire, both of which have Corrosive Siphon in their pages.

8 Grimoire Snap

Deals Explosive Damage and Stuns

There’s something incredibly satisfying about the snap of a book slamming shut. Now imagine that sound but instead of just closing a dusty old book you’re unleashing explosive damage. That’s Grimoire Snap in essence. It’s a spell that turns your spellbook into a weapon , stunning enemies, knocking them back and sending out a burst of raw energy with nothing more than a forceful flick of the wrist. It’s flashy, it’s powerful, and it makes you look like the most dramatic spellcaster in the room.

Related Review: Avowed A traditional RPG with a lot of charm, Obsidian Entertainment continues to impress with Avowed.

If you’re a battle-hardened wizard who hates getting surrounded, this is the perfect wizard spell to clear the area. Melee enemies will be flying backward, and stubborn brutes will be stunned. You’ll need to get to Level 5 in the Wizard Ability Tree and invest a point to make this spell yours. But that’s not enough. You also need Grimoire Mastery, because apparently, there’s a special art to slamming books properly.

7 Arcane Seal

Regenerates Your Essence Faster and Slows Down Enemies

When enemies are swarming, and your Essence (your magical fuel) is circling the drain, that’s when you need the Arcane Seal the most. When you cast this spell, a glowing, mystical circle appears beneath you, crackling with energy. Stand in the circle, and like a battery plugged into a high-voltage socket, your Essence starts regenerating. No more chugging potions or running around like a headless chicken waiting for your magic to refill.

The Arcane Seal doesn’t just restore your magical juice; it makes you cast faster. And if you’re committed to the mystical arts, pushing this baby to Rank 3 turns it into a trap. Any enemy foolish enough to step into your glowing circle suddenly slows down, as if they just stepped into a pool of mud.

6 Fireball

A Wrecking Ball of Fiery Destruction

When you unleash Fireball, it doesn’t just hit one unlucky fool—oh no, it detonates on impact, sending a shockwave of flames in every direction. Anyone caught in the blast is going to feel every bit of that searing heat, and if they survive? They’re probably going to be on fire for a while, thanks to the lingering flames left behind. But Fireball isn’t just about melting your enemies’ faces off—it’s a strategic powerhouse too. Because it explodes in an area, you don’t need to worry about pinpoint accuracy.

You can unlock this wizard spell once you hit Level 5. At that initial level, the Fireball is already devastating, but at Level 8, you can upgrade it to expand its blast radius, ensuring even more enemies get roasted in one shot.

5 Freezing Pillar

High Frost Accumulation and Explosive Damage

Unlike simple ice spells that just slow enemies down a little, Freezing Pillar is an area-of-effect monster. The moment it appears, it delivers an initial burst of cold damage immediately punishing anything caught in its radius. But that’s just the opening act. After the impact, the spell lingers, creating a frozen zone that continues to affect enemies unlucky enough to be nearby.

And it gets even nastier. As the spell levels up, it doesn’t just sit there looking pretty—it erupts at the end of its duration, sending out an explosive shockwave of frost that deals a final burst of devastating Explosive damage. This means you can use Freezing Pillar not just as a tool for slowing down foes, but as a ticking time bomb.

4 Spirit Lance

Explosive Spear