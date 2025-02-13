Likely the first side quest you will pick up when arriving in the Living Lands, Cabin Fever is a fairly straight forward but intriguing story in Avowed. If you listen to all of the dialogue and read the journals, there are intriguing implications of how souls work in the world, and it puts things into perspective. Alternatively, you can kill every creature you come across and call it a day.

Accepting the Quest

Upon arriving at the port of Dawnshore, you will be in a small rundown settlement. There are quite a few NPCs and merchants considering the size of the settlement, but it’s a good starting point and an introduction to the vast world Avowed has to offer.

Moving forward up the small incline, you will come across some ruined pillars with one woman arguing with a man. Talking to her, she will reveal that she has been displaced due to a band of Xaurips that have invaded her house. Xaurips are lizard-like creatures that are armed with weaponry – one of the many different types of enemies you’ll come across in your adventures through the Living Lands.

Poor Dehengen; she’s going through it with pirate attacks and crop issues, and now a horde of Xaurips have taken over her home. It’s up to you to head west and try to drive back the reptile creatures from her home. Going up the cliffside and across the various bridges, you will encounter the various Xuarips, most of which aren’t too difficult to dispose of, but there are a handful that can use magic.

Getting into the House

There are a couple of ways to get into the house, but considering Dehengen gave you the key to the front door, you may as well take advantage of it. There will be two Xaurips in the main room, one of which has its back to you, but another that will be on the watch if you come in.

There is another way to get into the house if you manage to stumble across this house before picking up the quest. In the back of the house, there will be a small hole in the wall that’s covered by some boxes. Simply break down the boxes and enter the house, but this time through the bedroom. Either way, you’ll need to collect Dehengen’s notes in her bedroom and take care of the other Xaurips in the other room.

Finding the Special Xaurip