The sharks bear their teeth in Avowed, but not in the way you expect. Down in the Shark’s Teeth region of Shatterscarp, there will be a crucial tower that can see across the land. If there’s an invasion, they will see it, and so it’s an important structure for anyone who holds it.

Unfortunately, it has been booby-trapped by unknown assailants. Climb the massive tower to resolve the situation, be it with words or bloodshed.

Related Avowed: Missing Rangers Quest Guide Love is a powerful thing, but so is being young and stupid.

Accepting the Quest