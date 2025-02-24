Men and gods play a significant role in Avowed, as there are various entities that the people of the Living Lands pray to. Some are worth worshiping, while others are vengeful and only cause discourse among their followers.

Regardless, ritual practices continue to play a significance to people, and one individual, even in hard times, is willing to throw away everything to ensure these practices are upheld.

Accepting the Quest

Upon entering Fior mes Iverno for the first time, you’ll be treated to an absolutely beautiful set of Italian-inspired architecture, something that goes hand in hand with the accents of the characters in the region. While you can go straight to your targeted destination for the main story, move forward and then hang a right to find Rossana Fallo in need of help.

Rossana will be the first NPC side quest giver in Fior, and one that involves quite a bit of travel. She will tell you that she’s looking to place food on the graves of the fallen at gravesites all across Emerald Stairs, but it’s a hotly contested ritual at the moment.

Because there’s a bit of a food shortage, food isn’t handed out willy-nilly, and instead Rossana has gone as far as to steal provisions. This is never a good sign when the living go hungry while the dead can’t even enjoy the food presented to them. Still, this is a side quest you can follow through and do what you think is right.

Placing the Food at Gravesites