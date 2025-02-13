During the main story quest in Avowed, An Untimely End, the Envoy will need to search for clues to find their assassin. It’s time to get your revenge, but doing so will lead you to various locations. One such locale is a church in Paradis where you heard there might be some shady happenings going on. What better place to hide out than under one of the gods?

Upon talking to Elowe, you will immediately become aware that she doesn’t quite seem to be the religious type. She puts on a good face, but immediately you can tell something is off. Pushing her a bit more will reveal that she is not only a part of the resistance, but she is housing the resistance in the basement of the cathedral. She alone holds the key to go down into the dank sewers beneath.

Talking Elowe Down

Surprisingly, going down the 5-point Resolve option of “There’s no good outcome to impeding an official investigation” mostly leads to aggression from Elowe. Instead, you will need to speak to her more understanding side of things: her love for Paradis. She is part of the resistance because she cares about her home and doesn’t like to see it under such a rule. So instead, use the third option, “You care about Paradis. So do I. Let me help.”

With this said, you will need to have completed one of two side quests: Escape Plan or A Lady Never Tells. If you have completed either of these quests and sided with the individuals and didn’t turn them in, then it will lead to a more positive interaction.

You need to show you’re contributing to the good of Paradis, and giving one of these examples will help convince her. Afterward, you are able to recruit her if you’re background is under the Court of Augur. Elowe is offended at first, but then realizes it’s better to be a spy than dead.

Paying Elowe Off

If you want to go straight to the meat of the conversation and skip all the branching options, you can simply pay Elowe off 1,500 cp. She will spill her guts because she knows the resistance is in need of coin, even giving you the key to the basement.

Similar to the methods above, you will be given the opportunity to recruit her to the empire if you’re under the Court of Augur background. She will easily accept knowing that her days are running out since she was caught red-handed.

Fighting Elowe

Alternatively, you don’t need to recruit her to your side, but fight her instead. Doing so, though, you will lose a potential ally for the empire, which won’t help you in your discussions with the Ambassador if you let your assassin go with a warning. Fighting her won’t net you any gains as she doesn’t have any unique items, and she was going to give you the Cistern Key regardless if you smooth talked her.

